World Bank Group Executive Directors visit Djibouti to discuss Country’s Development Prospects

A delegation of World Bank Group Executive Directors (EDs) has concluded its visit to Djibouti after gaining a comprehensive perspective of the country’s current development status and future opportunities, with its focus on youth and women.

The EDs met with government officials, representatives both from the private sector and from civil society, development partners, and young entrepreneurs. Discussions centered around challenges to sustainable growth in Djibouti and the need to implement structural reforms and invest in human capital. Discussions with Djibouti’s President Ismaïl Omar Guelleh and the Minister of Finance and Economy Ilyas Moussa Dawaleh focused on the broad strategic direction of the Bank Group in Djibouti, including its program for improving the business environment and mobilizing private sector finance for development.

