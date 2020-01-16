Bellicum Pharmaceuticals to Present New Translational Data for BPX-601 at ASCO 2020 Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM), a leader in developing novel, controllable cellular immunotherapies for cancers, today announced that an abstract on new Phase 1 translational results for BPX-601, its lead GoCAR-T product candidate, has been accepted for poster presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium (ASCO GI). The meeting is being held January 23-25, 2020 in San Francisco.



Details of the poster presentation are as follows:

Title: Tumor Infiltration and Cytokine Biomarkers of Prostate Stem Cell Antigen (PSCA)-Directed GoCAR-T® Cells in Patients with Advanced Pancreatic Tumors

Poster Board: M1, Abstract 734

Presenter: Joanne Shaw, Ph.D.

Time/Location: Friday, January 24, 2020, 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. PT, Level 1, West Hall

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Bellicum is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company striving to deliver cures through controllable cell therapies. The company’s next-generation product candidates are differentiated by powerful cell signaling technologies designed to produce more effective CAR-T and allogeneic cell therapies. Bellicum’s lead GoCAR-T® candidate, BPX-601, is designed to be a more efficacious CAR-T cell product capable of overriding key immune inhibitory mechanisms. More information about Bellicum can be found at www.bellicum.com . ​

Source: Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Investors:

Robert H. Uhl

Managing Director

Westwicke IR

858-356-5932

Robert.uhl@westwicke.com

Media:

Kate Coyle

Senior Vice President

Westwicke PR

203-682-8210

kate.coyle@icrinc.com



