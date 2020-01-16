U.S. Veterinary Services Market Study 2019-2023: Competing for the Pet Care Customer - Focus on Dog & Cat Owners

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Veterinary Services in the US: Competing for the Pet Care Customer, 2nd Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Focusing on dog and cat owners, this report provides a comprehensive and in-depth look at the competitive dynamics surrounding the veterinary care customer:

Veterinary sector sales and growth trends in the context of the overall pet services and products industry, including projections through 2023

Veterinary care customer usage patterns, priorities, and opinions, including use of alternative vet service formats and therapies

Veterinary care usage rates and demographics

Challenges and opportunities in intersecting markets: pet medications, pet supplements, pet food, and pet insurance

Comprehensive perspective with historical trending on pet ownership rates and demographics, multiple-pet ownership, new pet adoption, and projected pet population through 2023

Pet owners who view their dogs and cats as family members or lifestyle partners spend more on their pets, and as significantly are shifting the channels, services, and products they use to meet their evolving and increasingly broadened pet health and wellness needs.

One of the central challenges for the veterinary sector, as the anchor for pet healthcare, is a growing misalignment between what vets and pet owners view as pet care. Veterinary visit rates are correspondingly at risk, especially among cat owners and the all-important Millennial generation.

At the same time, macroeconomic forces and tech innovation are splitting pet owners and veterinary practices into haves and have-nots, in part along geographic and top metro area/rural lines, even as corporate expansion of veterinary chains heads the growing list of alternatives to traditional local, independent vets.

These alternatives, running the gamut from chain veterinary clinics co-located in pet specialty and mass-market superstores to online telemedicine, are used by Millennial pet owners at markedly higher rates. At the same time, the Internet presents an especially sharp challenge to veterinary practice profits as pet medication pharmacies and sales shift online, and as superpremium pet food marketers favor pet chain, mass-market, and online sales.

Veterinarians continue to hold the trump card as the hands-on pet health experts, but the veterinarian profession must become adept at both competing and partnering with the aggressively disruptive consumer market and digital technology trends.

Companies Mentioned



Meijer

Petco

PetIQ

Walmart

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Scope & Methodology

Scope of Report

Report Methodology

The Veterinary Sector in Pet Industry Context

A Bird's Eye View of Pet Industry Competition

Not Just Omnichannel but Omnimarket

A $90 Billion Industry

Consumer Spending Levels on Dogs vs. Cats

Pet Expenditure Growth Is Outpacing Total Consumer Expenditure Growth

Hispanic Spending on Pets Jumped Dramatically

Competitive and Consumer Dynamics in the Veterinary Sector

Usage Rates for Veterinary Services

The Proliferation of Vet Care Providers

Veterinary Services in Superstores

Reasons for Vet Visits

Customer Priorities Vary by Generational Cohort

Vet Care Service Providers Going Digital

Pet Product E-Commerce in Perspective

The Veterinary Care Customer

Dog Care vs. Cat Care Customer Demographics

The Veterinary Sector and Intersecting Markets

Pet Medication Market Trends

Veterinary Customer Expenditures on Pet Meds

Pet Medications Sales Shift to Online Platforms

Pet Supplements Market Trends

Veterinarian Clout

Vet Customers and Pet Supplements

Pet Food Market Trends

Pet Food Market Facing Major Headwinds

Innovation Drives Pet Food Marketers in Fresh Directions

Veterinary Diet Marketers Adapt to E-Commerce Age

Vet Customers and Pet Food

Pet Insurance Market Trends

Pet Population and Ownership Trends

55% of Households Keep Pets

Total Number of Pet Dogs and Pet Cats

Dog- vs. Cat-Owner Demographics

Multiple-Pet Ownership: Patterns for Dog vs. Cat, Dog, and Cat

Multiple-Pet Owner Demographics

Dog Adoption/Acquisition Rates

Veterinarians as Most Important Source of Information on Dog Care

Cat Adoption/Acquisition Rates

Vets vs. Personal Experience as Top Sources of Information on Cat Care

Boomers Hang On to Canine Companionship

Number of Pet Households and Number of Pets Through 2023

2. The Veterinary Sector in Pet Industry Context

Chapter Highlights

A Bird's Eye View of Pet Industry Competition

The Human/Animal Bond as Catalyst

Market Size and Growth

A $90 Billion Industry

Pet Owner Spending: Veterinary Services vs. Other Pet Categories

Consumer Spending Levels on Dogs vs. Cats

Key Patterns and Demographics for Pet Expenditures

Pet Expenditure Growth Is Outpacing Total Consumer Expenditure Growth

Hispanic Spending on Pets Jumped Dramatically

Married Couples Without Children Spend the Most on Pets

Boomer and Senior Households Account for 47% of Aggregate Expenditures on Pets

Top 20% of Households Account for 40% of Spending on Pets

Dog Owners Are Responsible for Two out of Three Dollars Spent on Pets

3. Competitive and Consumer Dynamics in the Veterinary Sector

Chapter Highlights

Competitive Trends

Usage Rates for Veterinary Services

The Proliferation of Vet Care Providers

Veterinary Services in Superstores

PetIQ Expanding Petcare Clinic Locations at Walmart, Meijer

Reasons for Vet Visits

Consumer Expenditure Levels on Products and Services Through Vet Clinics

Veterinary Clinics: What Customers Want

Customer Priorities Vary by Generational Cohort

Customer Assessments of Veterinary Costs

Millennials Receptive to Alternative Veterinary Approaches

Vet Care Service Providers Going Digital

Vet-Connected Pet Wearables

Vets as Top Sources of Pet Care Information

The Veterinary Care Customer

Overall Usage Rates

Dog Care vs. Cat Care Customer Demographics

Vet Customer Patterns by Gender

Vet Customer Patterns by Age Bracket and Generational Cohort

Vet Customer Patterns by Educational Attainment, Employment Status, and Household Income

Vet Customer Patterns by Marital Status and Household Composition

Vet Customer Patterns by Race/Ethnicity and Geographic Region

4. The Veterinary Sector and Intersecting Markets

Chapter Highlights

Pet Medication Market Trends

Market Challenges and Growth Opportunities

Market Size and Growth

Pet Medication Sales to Surpass $12 Billion by 2022

Veterinary Customer Expenditures on Pet Meds

Vet Visits for Pet Medications

Share of Sales by Animal Type

Share of Sales by Product Type

Parasiticide Sales by Type

Overall Pet Industry Focus on Health and Wellness

Fairness to Pet Owners Act

California Requires Vets to Provide Pharmacy Counseling

Parasiticide Use Impacted by Product Confusion, Perception of Risk

Pet Owners Rely on Veterinarians for Pet Medication Advice

Most Buy Prescription Veterinarians Through Veterinarians

Preference for Buying Veterinarians Through Vet-As Long as Prices Are Competitive

Vet Websites and Walmart Are Top Online Venues for Pet Veterinarians

Sales Shift to Online Platforms

Cost and Convenience Drive Internet Sales

Usage Rates for Heartworm Prevention: Dogs vs. Cats

Pet Supplement Market Trends

Market Challenges and Growth Opportunities

Market Size and Growth

Market Projections

Share of Sales: Dogs vs. Cats

Pet Supplement Purchasing Rates in Context

Supplement Product Usage Rates by Health Condition or Concern

Veterinarian Clout

The AVMA and Pet Supplements

Key New Product Trends

Share of Sales by Distribution Channel

Channel Shopping Trends for Pet Supplements

Online Shopping for Pet Supplements

Vet Customers and Pet Supplements

Trust in Veterinary Advice

Pet Supplement Customer Demographics

Pet Food Market Trends

Market Challenges and Opportunities

Market Size and Growth

Sales Growth Slower But Steady Through 2023

Dog Food Dominates Pet Food Sales

Dental and Functional Treats

Pet Food Market Facing Major Headwinds

The Quest for Healthier Pet Foods

Senior and Overweight Pets

Pet Food Safety

Petco Bans Artificial Ingredients in Pet Food

Grain-Free and DCM

Pet Pampering

Innovation Drives Pet Food Marketers in Fresh Directions

Veterinary Diet Marketers Adapt to E-Commerce Age

Share of Sales by Distribution Channel

Pet Food Customer Shopping Patterns: The Top Retailers

Pet Insurance Market Trends

Market Challenges and Growth Opportunities

Augmenting Distribution Channels

Market Size and Growth

Consumer Awareness Continues to Grow

Technology Is Streamlining Claims Processing & Reimbursements

5. Pet Population and Ownership Trends

Chapter Highlights

Pet Population Overview

Note on Data Sources

Total Number of Pet Dogs and Pet Cats

Pet Owner Demographics

Dog- vs. Cat-Owner Demographics

Multiple-Pet Ownership

Patterns for Dog vs. Cat, Dog and Cat

Multiple-Pet Owner Demographics

Dog Adoption Overview

Dog Adoption/Acquisition Rates

7.4 Million New Dog Households

Where/How Pet Dogs Were Acquired

Size of Pet Dogs Acquired

Inside/Outside Patterns for Keeping New Dogs

Veterinarians as Most Important Source of Information on Dog Care

Dog Adopter Demographics

Cat Adoption Overview

Cat Adoption/Acquisition Rates

4 Million New Cat Households

Where/How Pet Cats Were Acquired

Vets vs. Personal Experience as Top Sources of Information on Cat Care

Cat Adopter Demographics

Key Patterns

Pet Owner Demographics 2009 vs. 2019

Change and Continuity

Boomers Hang On to Canine Companionship

Pet Population Projections

Number of Pet Households and Number of Pets Through 2023

