ZINFI Expands Its Channel Management Platform, Introducing Advanced Through-Channel Marketing Automation Applications

/EIN News/ -- ZINFI’s Unified Channel Management SaaS Platform Expands Significantly with the Introduction of a Multi-Touch, Drag-and-Drop Campaign Canvass for Its Through-Channel Marketing Automation Applications

PLEASANTON, Calif., Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZINFI Technologies, Inc., a company leading the definition and creation of Unified Channel Management (UCM) solutions, today announced it has launched the newest version of its next-generation adaptive SaaS (aSaaS) platform, version 11. The new platform includes an advanced set of applications for its through-channel marketing automation (TCMA) solutions.

The new applications include a campaign canvass—an advanced multi-touch, drag-and-drop campaign creation tool that allows organizations selling through the channel to deploy fully automated, attribution-driven TCMA capabilities. ZINFI’s TCMA applications will include tools for search, social, web syndication, email, direct mail, collateral assets, microsites and events. The FlexiTouch™ campaign canvass allows channel marketing managers to create attribution-driven multi-touch logic, which partners can then deploy on their own with just a few clicks.

“Our customers have been asking for a multi-touch campaign canvass with direct marketing automation tools,” said Sugata Sanyal, founder and CEO of ZINFI. “Today we are very happy and proud to announce that ZINFI will be the first vendor in through-channel marketing automation to introduce capabilities that were previously available only in high-end enterprise marketing automation platforms. Our goal has always been always to drive partner adoption by making it easy for partners to select and deploy campaigns. The introduction of these enterprise-grade capabilities to our platform will have the effect of democratizing channel marketing automation, making it accessible to partners of all sizes and capabilities. Vendors will be able to understand which campaigns are effective using marketing attribution practices, even as those campaigns are run by thousands of their partners globally.”

ZINFI offers potential customers a 30-day free trial (no credit card required) that provides access to its entire Unified Channel Marketing (UCM) automation platform. This will allow any prospective buyers to test-drive its industry-leading channel management applications prior to making a purchase decision.

“Channel management needs vary greatly among our customers, which range from small enterprises with 100 employees to very large enterprises with 100,000 employees,” said Sanyal. “Too often, vendors get away with selling software that is purpose-built for large enterprises and requires a large investment in professional services because the software lacks robust administrative capabilities. Our goal at ZINFI has always been to offer enterprise-grade features with consumer-level ease of use at SMB price points. With our 30-day, no-strings-attached free trial, prospective buyers can now evaluate our full-featured platform risk free and discover how easy it is to use and configure. Our user-friendly platform is not only highly affordable but can also be fully configured during the 30-day trial phase, and we provide tons of online videos, help guides and free support to make setup even easier.”

G2, the world’s leading business solutions review website, recently released its Fall 2019 Report on Best Partner Management Software , where ZINFI’s partner management software was named to the “Leaders” quadrant of the report based on the responses of real, verified users from the G2 user community and on data aggregated from online sources and social networks. G2’s unique algorithm is applied to this data to calculate customer satisfaction and usability scores.

ZINFI has also received recognition for its channel marketing automation leadership in two separate analyst reports from Forrester Research. Most recently, ZINFI was named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Partner Relationship Management, Q4 2018 report, earning 13 perfect (5.0) scores for a broad range of specific evaluation criteria. Forrester cited ZINFI’s horizontal approach to the market and its “strong engineering pedigree,” noting that “ZINFI’s PRM solution provides robust global capabilities with excellent functionality, flexibility through a modular approach, and infinite customizations for complex channel environments.”



To access more information about ZINFI’s partner relationship management platform or to download a copy of ZINFI’s best practices guide on partner relationship management, please visit our website at www.zinfi.com. You can also follow ZINFI Technologies on LinkedIn and at the ZINFI Channel Marketing Best Practices blog .

About ZINFI Technologies

ZINFI Technologies, Inc. the leader in Unified Channel Management (UCM) innovation, enables vendors and their channel partners to achieve profitable growth predictably and rapidly on a worldwide level. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, USA and founded by channel veterans with extensive global channel management experience, we at ZINFI see an immense opportunity to build high-performing sales channels by deploying an easy-to-use, comprehensive and innovative state-of-the-art SaaS Unified Channel Management automation platform that streamlines and manages the entire partner lifecycle through three core state-of-the-art SaaS applications—partner relationship management, channel marketing management and channel sales management. In 26 countries, these three core UCM SaaS applications are locally supported by ZINFI’s global marketing services team members.

For more information about ZINFI’s Unified Channel Management platform, please visit our website at www.zinfi.com . You can also follow ZINFI Technologies on LinkedIn and at the ZINFI Channel Marketing Best Practices blog .

Media contact:

Melissa McNeil,

pr@zinfitech.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/33ad5892-0e3b-4fde-8bb9-e03aebc162a8

ZINFI Introduces Advanced Through Channel Marketing Automation Applications



