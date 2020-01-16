Canadian Wildlife Federation Expands National Conservation Education Programming   

Canadians Aged 15 – 30 Invited to Help Wildlife Through Canada Service Corps

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Wildlife Federation (CWF) is pleased to announce the unprecedented expansion of two unique service programs designed to develop and inspire conservation leadership in Canadian youth ages 15 to 30. The two programs – WILD Outside targeting youth ages 15 to 18, and the Canadian Conservation Corps for young Canadians ages 18 to 30 – are made possible with newly extended funding from the Government of Canada through its Canada Service Corps initiative.



“Our goal is to remove the barriers for teens and young adults to experience outdoor adventure while helping to conserve wildlife and habitat,” said Rick Bates, CEO of the Canadian Wildlife Federation. “Our objective is to inspire youth to develop a passion for conservation, awareness of their natural environment and a deeper appreciation for wildlife through immersive education experiences and unique and meaningful service projects.”

The initial WILD Outside programs have recently launched in January, 2020 in four Canadian cities: Charlottetown, Halifax, Toronto and Calgary. Plans this year will see the program grow to include 16 more cities, engaging over 1,000 young Canadians from diverse backgrounds across the country in the development of conservation initiatives in their home communities. The WILD Outside program joins the Canadian Conservation Corps (CCC) as two CWF-lead conservation education programs funded as part of the Canada Service Corps, which was initially announced by Right Honourable Prime Minister Trudeau January 16th, 2018.

“Canadian Wildlife Federation’s new Wild Outside program means more young people will have access to meaningful opportunities to explore and experience Canada while making positive contributions to wildlife conservation,” said The Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion. “I encourage all young Canadians to get involved in a Canada Service Corps project, so they may have a chance to practice leadership, develop individual strengths, and gain essential life and work experiences.”

The CCC program offers Canadians age 18 to 30 the opportunity to gain valuable hands-on conservation experience through immersive outdoor adventure and service opportunities with CWF partners in conservation across the country. Together with the newly expanded WILD Outside program, the two initiatives reaffirm CWF’s role as a leading provider of conservation education programs designed to inspire young Canadians to develop a deeper connection to wildlife while serving as future stewards for conservation efforts in Canada.

WILD Outside participants will dedicate 120 hours to service projects in their home communities, while participating Canadian Conservation Corps members will spend six to nine months travelling coast to coast for wilderness training, field learning and nature building. There is no fee to participate in either of these two programs.

For full details, launch locations and application forms, visit CanadianConservationCorps.ca and WildOutside.ca.

About the Canadian Wildlife Federation:

The Canadian Wildlife Federation is dedicated to fostering awareness and appreciation of our natural world. By spreading knowledge of human impacts on the environment, sponsoring research, promoting the sustainable use of natural resources, recommending legislative changes and co-operating with like-minded partners, CWF encourages a future in which Canadians can live in harmony with nature. Visit CanadianWildlifeFederation.ca for more information.

Wild Outside and Canadian Conservation Corps Logos The Canadian Wildlife Federation (CWF) developed the WILD Outside and Canadian Conservation Corps programs to inspire a new generation of young conservationists. CSC and Government of Canada Funding for the CWF programs was provided through the Canada Service Corps, a Government of Canada initiative announced in 2018.



