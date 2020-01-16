Angola concerned about Middle East tension

Luanda, ANGOLA, January 16 - Angola is concerned about the escalation of tension in Middle East with increasingly hostile clashes that potentially might plunge the region into yet another deadly cycle of violence.,

The concern was expressed by the permanent representative of Angola to the United Nations, Maria de Jesus Ferreira.

The diplomat was delivering her speech at the open debate of Ministerial level on the importance of keeping the United Nations Charter, held last Friday and Monday in New York.

Speaking on behalf of the country, Maria Ferreira defended the use of all peaceful means for the resolution of the available controversies, stating that any military intervention should get the approval of the Security Council.

According to her, the UN Charter mentions the tools for conflict preventions, such as negotiation, investigation, mediation, conciliation, arbitration, judicial remedy, as well as other measures and peaceful means.

“The 2030 agenda for Sustainable Development is a direct and praiseworthy result of those tools and offers an integrated structure for discussing the economic and social factor of the conflict and building stable societies, including through the institutions and State focus”, she said.

The official reiterated the country's commitment to the principles of the UN Charter.

She quoted the Head of State, João Lourenço's speech at the 74th Session of UN General Assembly that in the context of peace and international security the multilateralism is the only way to address the conflicts affecting different regions of the world”.

“The Angolan Government has always supported the idea that the UN Charter is one of the most key global safeguards against international crimes. Meanwhile, Angola respects and apply the principles of the United Nations and African Union Charters”, she said.

According to the diplomat, the country establishes friendly and cooperation relations with all states and peoples, based on the principles of respect for national sovereignty and independence, equality between states, peoples right to self-determination and independence, and peaceful settlement of conflicts.

The ambassador also mentioned other principles like the respect for human rights, non-interference in the internal affairs of the other states, reciprocity of advantages, repudiation and combat terrorism, drug and human trafficking, racism, corruption and cooperation with all peoples for the peace, justice and progress of humanity.

On the Security Council reform, the official defended more flexibility in decision making process in order to effectively respond to transactional security challenges, climate changes, fight terrorism and violent extremism, the nuclear proliferation and cross-border insecurity.

