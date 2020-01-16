Global Sports Bra Market: Shares, Strategies & Forecasts, 2020 to 2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sports Bra: Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2020 to 2026" report from Wintergreen Research, Inc has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The study is designed to give a comprehensive overview of the Sports Bra market segment. The research represents a selection from the mountains of data available of the most relevant and cogent market materials, with selections made by the most senior analysts.



Commentary on every aspect of the market from independent analysts creates an independent perspective in the evaluation of the market. In this manner the study presents a comprehensive overview of what is going on in this market, assisting managers with designing market strategies likely to succeed.

The shipments value of the sports bra market in 2019 at $9 billion is rising to $38.4 billion by 2026, representing significant growth.

Growth is spurred by a rapid shift away from regular bras to the far more comfortable sports bra. Support and protection of the upper body are achieved by the use of the sports bra.



The vendors in the sports bra industry have invested in high-quality technology and textured materials to develop leading-edge absorbency and flexibility of their bras.



There are a number of different sports bra designs that can be found in the online listings and in retail stores. The athleisure trend is here to stay because it provides significant health benefits. Improvements in the comfort provided by sports bras have extended their use to all day. Sports bras represent a breakthrough in innovation and will likely completely replace traditional bras.



When working out, the bust is put through more stress and impacts than during daily activities. Breasts are subject to movements and bouncing that can create a force of up to five times their actual weight creating the possibility of tears. Wearing a sports bra provides both support and comfort needed when doing physical activity.



Youth female runner challenges illustrate the shift in the female body at puberty. Before puberty, the muscles are strong and sleek, like the male body, but suddenly curves and breasts appear, creating significant body changes that disrupt the ability to run fast.



This change requires physiological and psychological adaptation. Containing the body becomes an issue. Sports bras have emerged as a way for females to adjust to those body changes in a way that supports participation in all walks of life. The sports bras offer a freedom that lasts a lifetime.

Market Leaders

Nike

Under Armour

Aimer

Champion

Decathlon

L Brands

Reebok

Triumph

New Balance

Wacoal

VF Vanity Fair

Hanesbrands

Li-Ning

Columbia Sportswear

Asics

Berkshire Hathaway/Brooks

Lululemon

Lorna Jane

Key Topics Covered



1. Sports Bras: Market Description and Market Dynamics

1.1 Female Runners

1.1.1 Respond Quickly To New Opportunities



2. Sports Bras Market Shares and Forecasts

2.1 Sports Bras Market Driving Forces

2.2 Sports Bra Market Shares

2.2.1 Sports Bra Competitive Markets

2.2.2 Sports Bras Company Market Positioning, Worldwide, 2019

2.3 Sports Bra Market Forecasts

2.4 Sports Bra Market Segment Analysis

2.4.1 Low, Medium, High Impact Sport Bras

2.4.2 Low Impact

2.4.3 Medium Support

2.4.4 High Impact Support

2.4.5 Market Analysis by Applications

2.4.6 Specialty Stores

2.4.7 E-commerce

2.5 Bra Market/Underwear Market

2.6 Sports Bra Prices

2.6.1 Nike

2.6.2 Lorna Jane Sports Bra Prices

2.7 Sports Bra Regional Analysis

2.7.1 Sports Bra US Regional Analysis

2.7.2 UK

2.7.3 Adidas Regional Revenue Growth

2.7.4 India



3. Sports Bras Product Description

3.1 Manufacturing Capacity



4. Sports Bras Research and Technology

4.1 When Women Are Exercising

4.2 Retailers Cater To Fitness-Focused Women

4.3 Victoria Secret Sports Bra



5. Sports Bras Company Profiles

5.1 Adidas

5.1.1 Adidas Sports Bras

5.1.2 Adidas Revenue

5.2 Aimer

5.2.1 Amir Singapore Brands

5.3 Anita

5.3.1 Anita Family Company

5.3.2 Anita Year-Long Campaign Showcasing 130 Women

5.3.3 Anita Revenue

5.4 Anta

5.4.1 Anta Chinese Sportswear

5.4.2 Anta The Sports Science Laboratory

5.4.3 Anta Revenue

5.5 Asics

5.5.1 Asics Institute in Kobe, Studying, Analyzing, Testing

5.5.2 ASICS Revenue

5.5.3 Asics Second Priority China

5.5.4 Asics Digital Commerce And Marketing

5.6 Berkshire Hathaway / Brooks Sports

5.6.1 Brooks Sports Revenue

5.7 Columbia Sportswear

5.7.1 Columbia Seasonality and Variability of Business

5.7.2 Columbia Manufacturing Planning

5.7.3 Columbia Revenue

5.8 Cosmo Lady

5.9 Decathlon

5.9.1 Decathlon Revenue

5.10 Fast Retailing

5.11 Gap

5.12 Hanes

5.12.1 Hanesbrands Revenue

5.12.2 Hanesbrands Sports Bra

5.12.3 Champion

5.12.4 Champion Revenue

5.13 L Brands

5.13.1 L Brands Revenue

5.13.2 L Brands Stores

5.14 Li-Ning

5.14.1 Li-Ning Revenue

5.15 Lorna Jane

5.15.1 Lorna Jane Revenue

5.16 Lululemon Athletica

5.16.1 Lululemon Athletica Revenue

5.17 New Balance

5.17.1 New Balance Running & Sports Bras

5.17.2 New Balance Revenue

5.17.3 New Balance Manufacturing

5.18 Nike

5.18.1 Nike Revenue

5.19 Puma

5.19.1 Puma Revenue

5.20 Reebok

5.20.1 Reebok Revenue

5.21 Triumph

5.21.1 Triumph International

5.22 Under Armour

5.22.1 Under Armour Sports Business

5.22.2 Under Armour Regional Segment Revenue

5.22.3 Under Armour Speed of Development and Manufacturing

5.23 VF Vanity Fair

5.23.1 VF Revenue

5.24 Wacoal

5.24.1 Wacoal Fit Consultants



6 Sports Bra Detailed Regional and Segment Analysis

6.1 Americas

6.2 Europe

6.3 China

6.4 India

6.5 Japan

6.6 Southeast Asia

6.7 Korea

6.8 Sports Bra Market Participants

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xtdk3y



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.