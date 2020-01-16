Innogrit's Rainer SSD Controller Chip Selected by ADATA and Biwin

Achieves SSD Throughput Record at Over 7/GB/s in an M.2 Form Factor

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innogrit Corporation, an emerging leader in advanced storage controller technology, is pleased to announce the adoption of its Rainer PCIe (IG5236) controller by ADATA for design into ADATA’s XPB Sage and by Biwin for design into Biwin’s NW200, both PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSDs in an M.2 2280 form factor. The Rainier SSD controller is the newest addition to Innogrit’s impressive line of SSD controller chips which includes its Gen 3 SHASTA, SHASTA+, and Gen 4 Tacoma product offerings.



AnandTech and Tom’s Hardware have reported Innogrit's Rainier controller as a significant generational advance over the existing SSD controllers on the market today, targeting the high-end client and entry-level datacenter markets. Rainier is among the first SSD controllers fabricated in TSMC's 12nm FinFET process. Rainier has 8 NAND channels that can run at up to 1200MT/s, fast enough for next generation NAND, and can support up to 16TB of storage. Rainier-based SSDs achieves sequential read speed of over 7GB/s and write speeds greater than 6GB/s, saturating the PCIe 4 x4 interface. Rainier also adds enterprise-oriented features like multiple namespace support and SR-IOV virtualization, while client-oriented power management is still supported, with idle state at under 50mW and sleep state at less than 2mW.

“We are very excited about ADATA’s XPG Sage SSD passing the 7GB/s milestone using Innogrit’s Rainier (IG5236) as the SSD controller. This new ADATA offering promises significant speed and IOPS improvements over all the current PCIe 4.0 SSDs,” said Ms. Shalley Chen, ADATA’s President. “We are pleased with the continued partnership with Innogrit and share their vision of bringing best-of-class performance to computing and gaming markets.”

“Throughput from storage devices has always been a bottleneck in computer systems. A Gen 4 PCIe NVMe SSD doubles the throughput of a Gen 3 PCIe NVMe SSD and greatly improves overall system performance,” said Larry Li, VP of Engineering of Biwin. “Demand for PCIe Gen 4 SSD will increase dramatically in year 2020. Innogrit’s Rainier controller provides unprecedented performance and power efficiency that enables us to unleash the full potential of Gen 4 PCIe interface in a power sensitive M.2 platform.”



ADATA’s XPG Sage PCIe Gen 4 SSD and Biwin’s NW200 SSD recently show-cased at CES 2020 are among the first to use Innogrit's Rainier controller. The preliminary CrystalDisk results from the live demo units showed sequential read and write speed of 7,240 and 5,395 MBps respectively. Future firmware release will increase the write rate to over 6,000 MBps.

“We are extremely pleased to collaborate with ADATA and Biwin in bringing their PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSDs to market and the opportunity it provides us to showcase our advanced controller technology,” stated Dr. Zining Wu, Innogrit’s CEO. “Innogrit's long term goal is to position itself as the high-performance controller of choice for client and enterprise storage markets. Establishing Innogrit’s design credentials, our first controller, IG5208 ‘Shasta’ is already in mass production with full turnkey reference SSD designs available. Evolving from Shasta, advanced feature sets incorporated into our Shasta+ and Rainier product offering are being well received in the SSD marketplace,” continued Dr. Wu.

About Innogrit Corporation

Innogrit is transforming data storage with its advanced PCIe Gen 3 and Gen 4 SSD (Solid State Drive) Processors. By delivering unprecedented reliability, performance, and energy efficiency, SSDs based on Innogrit’s technology unleash the full potential for next generation SSDs using the latest NAND flash memory. Founded in 2016, Innogrit is funded by leading venture capital investors and endorsed by first tier storage companies. For more information, visit Innogrit Corporation at www.innogritcorp.com

