Portuguese entrepreneurs committed to development

Maputo, ANGOLA, January 16 - Portuguese businesspeople have high expectations of taking part in Angolan government’s development agenda, said the Portuguese Minister of Foreign Affairs, Augusto Santos Silva on Wednesday.,

The Portuguese top diplomat was speaking to the press at the end of a meeting between the Angolan President João Lourenço and his Portuguese counterpart, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, in Maputo, Mozambique, aimed at discussing political, economic and social cooperation.

In the Mozambican capital, the Angolan and Portuguese statesmen attended the inauguration ceremony of Mozambique Head of State, Filipe Nyusi, who was re-elected for constitutionally-mandated second term, ahead of the Portuguese Speaking African country.

According to Augusto Silva, the expectations of the Portuguese business community includes the country’s economic agenda, with stress to the privatisation process of Angolan State-owned firms.

He explained that the two countries' governments enjoy strong relations based on contacts between the Ministries of Finance of Angola and Portugal, highlighting the two tax administrations.

In turn, the Angolan minister of Foreign Affairs, Manuel Augusto, who also attended the meeting, explained that in addition to the interest in privatisations of Angolan companies, there is also another visible sector that is linked to the decrease of Portuguese exports to Angola.

The appeal of the Angolan Government to Portuguese businesspeople to focus more on production rather than exports has been positive, said the top diplomat.

The President João Lourenço has been since Tuesday in Maputo to attend the swearing in ceremony of Filipe Nyusi.

