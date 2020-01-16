Angola praises efforts for stability in DRC

Luanda, ANGOLA, January 16 - Angola on Tuesday in New York, USA, defended the efforts of the government of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) towards reconciliation and stability in that African country, as well as the promotion of cooperation and regional integration. ,

Speaking at the UN's informal Interactive Dialogue on the DRC, Angola's permanent representative to the United Nations in New York, Maria de Jesus Ferreira, reiterated the call for all political players to work towards a climate of peace, transparency, inclusion and credibility.

On the occasion, the Angolan ambassador advocated the strengthening the capacity of state institutions under the support of the United Nations Stabilization Mission in DRC (MONUSCO), and urged the parties involved to act on the basis of the Constitution.

The Angolan diplomat also encouraged the efforts of the government, people, Armed Forces of the DRC (FARDC) and African Union (AU), the Southern African Development Community (SADC), the International Conference of the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR), MONUSCO, the European Union (EU), and other important players inside or outside the region to work together to achieve a lasting peace in DRC.

"It was this combined effort that made it possible to comply with the Agreement of December 31, which culminated in the holding of successful elections a year ago," the Angolan diplomat said.

Reinforcing resources for the FIB

In this perspective, the ambassador highlighted the important role played by MONUSCO and its operational mechanism, the UN Force Intervention Brigade (FIB), in the fight against armed groups in east DRC, mainly in North and South Kivu, as well as the protection of civilians and control of the Ebola scourge.

Maria de Jesus Ferreira regretted the fact that the DRC is still a target of sporadic violence and has volatile security, despite efforts to prevent and end violent conflicts in that country.

According to the Angolan representative, ending violent conflicts and civil strife in DRC and sub-region, requires further efforts from all UN member states and international community.

Humanitarian situation

In her view, to promote lasting peace and security for all Congolese, the government, with the support of the Human Rights Council and other partners, must ensure that justice is a priority and that human rights are strengthened.

Angola, which participated as a guest, condemned the violence and expressed concern over "the escalation of the humanitarian situation and the growing number of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) as a result of ongoing hostilities".

Angola's Permanent Representative to the UN reaffirmed the need for the DRC and all states in the region to work towards a peaceful environment, which can lead to the search for durable solutions for refugees, including their voluntary return and their reintegration in security and dignity conditions under the support of the United Nations.

