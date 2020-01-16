At 55.5% CAGR of Robotic Process Automation Market Worth USD 6869.6 Mn by 2025

Robotic Process Automation

Global Robotic Process Automation Market is expected to grow from US$ 198.4 million in 2017 to US$ 6869.6 Mn by 2025 at a CAGR of 55.5% between 2018 and 2025.

US, January 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- – The geographic segmentation of the report covers six major regions including; North Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SA). The regional market has been further bifurcated by respective countries. RPA is among the most revolutionary outcome of enterprise technologies introduced in past few years, catapulting the changes in the business ecosystem by stimulating productivity at deprived cost. In order to implement this software efficiently into an organization's system, the exclusive services offered by the RPA service providers play a vital role.

Interesting? Apply for a sample report: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00003714

Top Companies Covered in this Report: 1. Blue Prism Group Plc., 2. Workfusion, 3. Uipath, 4. Thoughtonomy Ltd., 5. Nice Systems Ltd., 6. Automation Anywhere Inc., 7. Softomotive, 8. Pegasystems Inc., 9. Redwood Software, 10. Kryon Systems

What is Market Overview of Robotic Process Automation Industry?

The services for RPA market are being broadly categorized into Training and Knowledge services and Professional services. The professional services further include consulting, integration & development and support & maintenance. Whereas, the training services are the one directed towards skill enhancement of the organizations using or willing to use the software.

Where are the market Dynamics for Robotic Process Automation?

The global RPA market for the verticals is fragmented into BFSI, Telecommunications, retail, healthcare, transportation & logistics and others. The segmentation is based upon the need for RPA to improve back end and front end business processes. Telecommunications and BFSI cumulatively in the RPA market have acquired the biggest share of almost one-fourth in 2017, followed by Transportation & logistics and healthcare. Telecommunications, particularly the BPOs are the early adopters of RPA. The increase in the demand for the global network the telecom industry is facing many challenges in providing the advanced services to its customers. The issues faced by various companies are handling a huge data, developing new and advanced services, controlling cost, and focusing on business efficiency; which may hinder the company's operation, profitability, and focus on the customer.

Robotic Process Automation Market Regions Segmentations?

North America is one of the prominent regions in Robotic Process Automation Market which will contribute the highest revenue globally due to technological developments and considerable application of RPA in different business functions. Rapidly growing economies in Asia-Pacific (APAC) with significant growth construction sector will pave the path for increasing adoption and propel the market for Robotic Process Automation Market. The APAC region is expected to lead the market with highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Points from TOC

10. COMPETETIVE LANDSCAPE 100

10.1 GLOBAL MARKET POSITIONING 100

11. GLOBAL RPA MARKET – KEY COMPANY PROFILES 101

11.1 BLUE PRISM GROUP PLC. 101

11.1.1 Key Facts 101

11.1.2 Business Description 101

11.1.3 Financial Overview 102

11.1.4 SWOT Analysis 102

11.1.5 Key Developments 104

11.2 WORKFUSION 105

11.2.1 Key Facts 105

11.2.2 Business Description 105

11.2.3 Financial Overview 106

11.2.4 SWOT Analysis 106

11.2.5 Key Developments 107

11.3 UIPATH 109

11.3.1 Key Facts 109

11.3.2 Business Description 109

11.3.3 Financial Overview 109

11.3.4 SWOT Analysis 110

11.3.5 Key Developments 112

11.4 THOUGHTONOMY LTD. 113

11.4.1 Key Facts 113

11.4.2 Business Description 113

11.4.3 Financial Overview 113

11.4.4 SWOT Analysis 114

11.4.5 Key Developments 116

11.5 NICE SYSTEMS LTD. 117

11.5.1 Key Facts 117

11.5.2 Business Description 117

11.5.3 Financial Overview 118

11.5.4 SWOT Analysis 118

11.5.5 Key Developments 120

Continue…

Direct Order This Report:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP00003714

Top Trending Reports Below

Cognitive Robotic Process Automation Market to 2027

South America Robotic Process Automation Market to 2027

About Premium market insights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Contact Us: Sameer Joshi

Call: US: +1-646-491-9876, Apac: +912067274191

Email: sales@premiummarketinsights.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.