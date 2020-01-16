Thermoconductive Adhesives - 2019 Technology Impact Analysis Report
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thermoconductive Adhesives--Technology Impact Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
With the increasing importance of integrated circuits, the need for self-contained units in the electrical and electronic systems are observed to be significant. The electronic components were conventionally connected by soldering or by wire bonding techniques. Thermally conductive adhesives proves to be a promising alternative for these conventional methods as a cost-effective and environment-friendly alternative (as most conventional soldering techniques contain lead).
This research service, Thermoconductive Adhesives - Technology Impact Analysis, provides an understanding of various types of thermally conductive adhesives/thermo conductive adhesives, including epoxy, polyurethane, polyimide, and silicon-based adhesive resins along with metal, carbon, and ceramic-based fillers.
This research service describes the technology capabilities, manufacturing processes, and future prospects of thermally conductive adhesives. Additionally, it also captures the various factors that influence adoption and application prospects in various industries. This research service also highlights the emerging innovations that will enable the use of these adhesives to meet the requirements of various applications.
Key Topics Covered
Executive Summary
- Research Scope
- Research Methodology
- Key Findings
Technology Snapshot and Trends
- Thermally Conductive Adhesives Gaining Acceptance Due to Enhanced Functionality
- Need for Materials with Higher Thermal Resistance Propels the Adoption of Thermoconductive Adhesives
- Manufacturing Processes of Thermally Conductive Adhesives
- Polymer-based Adhesives are Highly Desirable due to its Ability to Cater to Both Rigid and Flexible Applications
- Silver Metal-based Fillers are the most Desirable Filler Material for Heat Sinks
- Graphene-based Fillers are Gaining Importance
- Ceramic Fillers Targeted for Use in Aerospace Applications
- APAC Region is Involved in Development of Thermally Conductive Adhesives that can Cater to a Broad Spectrum of Applications
Innovation Ecosystem
- R&D Activity is Predominantly Focused on Enhancing the Heat Transfer Properties
- Global IP filling Trend is Experiencing an Upward Trend due to Significant Number of Patent Filling from Asia-Pacific
- Electronic Circuits Observed to be a Key Application Area for Thermally Conductive Adhesives
- Metal Fillers in Polymer Composites is the Most Widely adopted Method for Manufacturing Thermally Conductive Adhesives
- Academia Active in Basic and Applied Research
- Funding for Thermally Conductive Adhesive Development is Directed Towards End Product Development
Application Landscape
- Demand from the Electronics Sector is the Highest for Thermally Conductive Adhesives
- Electronics Sector Expected to have High Adoption due to the Adhesives' Ability to Help in Miniaturization of Components
- Aerospace and Defense Sector is one of the Earliest Sectors to Adopt Thermally Conductive Adhesives
- Automotive Sector will Experience a High Adoption Rate due to the Surge in the Demand for Hybrid and Electric Vehicles
- Adoption in the Energy Storage Sector to Rise with Growing Focus on High-Performance Batteries
- Lighting Sector is Gaining Traction due to Enhanced Efficiency of Thermally Conductive Adhesives
- Healthcare will Experience a Significant Adoption of Thermally Conductive Adhesives due to its Bio-inert Characteristics
Technology Impact
- Benchmarking Rubrics
- Electronics Sector is Observed to have the Highest Application Potential
- IP Portfolio and Ability to Meet Application Needs Play an Important Role in Adoption
Key Contacts
Appendix
- Benchmarking Matrix Data - Justification of Ratings
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7oi2j5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.