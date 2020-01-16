There were 580 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,772 in the last 365 days.

Global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Industry

IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) market worldwide is projected to grow by US$11. 8 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 9. 4%. De-Manufacturing and Recycling, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 9.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798957/?utm_source=GNW
2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$8.2 Billion by the year 2025, De-Manufacturing and Recycling will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 10.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$536.3 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$548.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, De-Manufacturing and Recycling will reach a market size of US$744.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Apto Solutions, Inc.; Arrow Electronics, Inc.; Dell EMC; Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE); IBM Corporation; Iron Mountain Inc.; Itrenew Inc.; LifeSpan International, Inc.; Sims Recycling Solutions; TBS Industries Inc.; Tes-Amm (Singapore) Pte., Ltd.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798957/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: De-Manufacturing and Recycling (Service) World Market
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: De-Manufacturing and Recycling (Service) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Remarketing and Value Recovery (Service) Potential
Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: Remarketing and Value Recovery (Service) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Data Destruction/Data Sanitization (Service)
Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Data Destruction/Data Sanitization (Service) Market
Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS
2025
Table 9: Logistics Management and Reverse Logistics (Service)
World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 10: Logistics Management and Reverse Logistics (Service)
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 11: Other Services (Service) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 12: Other Services (Service) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Computer/Laptops (Asset Type) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Computer/Laptops (Asset Type) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 15: Servers (Asset Type) Market Opportunity Analysis
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 16: Servers (Asset Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 17: Mobile Devices (Asset Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 18: Mobile Devices (Asset Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Storage Devices (Asset Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Storage Devices (Asset Type) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 21: Peripherals (Asset Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 22: Peripherals (Asset Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 23: Banking, Financial Service, and Insurance (BFSI)
(End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 24: Banking, Financial Service, and Insurance (BFSI)
(End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019
VS 2025
Table 25: IT and Telecom (End-Use) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 26: IT and Telecom (End-Use) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025
Table 27: Educational Institutions (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 28: Educational Institutions (End-Use) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 29: Healthcare Industry (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 30: Healthcare Industry (End-Use) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Media and Entertainment (End-Use) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 32: Media and Entertainment (End-Use) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 33: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 34: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Table 35: United States IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Service: 2018 to
2025
Table 36: United States IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market
Share Breakdown by Service: 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: United States IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Asset Type: 2018 to
2025
Table 38: United States IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market
Share Breakdown by Asset Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 39: United States IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 40: IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 41: Canadian IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2018 to 2025
Table 42: IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Service for 2019 and
2025
Table 43: Canadian IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Asset Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Asset Type for 2019 and
2025
Table 45: Canadian IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 46: Canadian IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 47: Japanese Market for IT Asset Disposition (ITAD):
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Service for the Period 2018-2025
Table 48: Japanese IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market Share
Analysis by Service: 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: Japanese Market for IT Asset Disposition (ITAD):
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Asset
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 50: Japanese IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market Share
Analysis by Asset Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 51: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for IT Asset
Disposition (ITAD) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 52: IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market Share Shift in
Japan by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 53: Chinese IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Service for the Period 2018-2025
Table 54: Chinese IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market by
Service: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 55: Chinese IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Asset Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 56: Chinese IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market by Asset
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 57: Chinese Demand for IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 58: Chinese IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 59: European IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 60: European IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: European IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2018-2025
Table 62: European IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market Share
Breakdown by Service: 2019 VS 2025
Table 63: European IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Asset Type: 2018-2025
Table 64: European IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market Share
Breakdown by Asset Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 65: European IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 66: European IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 67: IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market in France by
Service: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 68: French IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market Share
Analysis by Service: 2019 VS 2025
Table 69: IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market in France by Asset
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 70: French IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market Share
Analysis by Asset Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 71: IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 72: French IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and 2025
GERMANY
Table 73: IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Service for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: German IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market Share
Breakdown by Service: 2019 VS 2025
Table 75: IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Asset Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 76: German IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market Share
Breakdown by Asset Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 77: IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 78: IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market Share Distribution
in Germany by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 79: Italian IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Service for the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Italian IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market by
Service: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 81: Italian IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Asset Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 82: Italian IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market by Asset
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 83: Italian Demand for IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 84: Italian IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 85: United Kingdom Market for IT Asset Disposition
(ITAD): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Service for the Period 2018-2025
Table 86: United Kingdom IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market
Share Analysis by Service: 2019 VS 2025
Table 87: United Kingdom Market for IT Asset Disposition
(ITAD): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Asset Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 88: United Kingdom IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market
Share Analysis by Asset Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 89: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for IT
Asset Disposition (ITAD) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 90: IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 91: Rest of Europe IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2018-2025
Table 92: Rest of Europe IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market
Share Breakdown by Service: 2019 VS 2025
Table 93: Rest of Europe IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Asset Type: 2018-2025
Table 94: Rest of Europe IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market
Share Breakdown by Asset Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 95: Rest of Europe IT Asset Disposition (ITAD)
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018-2025
Table 96: Rest of Europe IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 97: IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market in Asia-Pacific by
Service: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 98: Asia-Pacific IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market Share
Analysis by Service: 2019 VS 2025
Table 99: IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market in Asia-Pacific by
Asset Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 100: Asia-Pacific IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market
Share Analysis by Asset Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 101: IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 102: Asia-Pacific IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market
Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and
2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 103: Rest of World IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2018 to 2025
Table 104: IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Service for 2019 and
2025
Table 105: Rest of World IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Asset Type: 2018 to
2025
Table 106: IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Asset Type for 2019 and
2025
Table 107: Rest of World IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 108: Rest of World IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

IV. COMPETITION

APTO SOLUTIONS, INC.
ARROW ELECTRONICS
DELL EMC
HEWLETT-PACKARD ENTERPRISE
IBM CORPORATION
ITRENEW
IRON MOUNTAIN
LIFESPAN INTERNATIONAL
TBS INDUSTRIES
TES-AMM (SINGAPORE) PTE LTD.

V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798957/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.