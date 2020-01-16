Global Laminated Glass Industry

Laminated Glass market worldwide is projected to grow by US$8. 5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5. 8%. Polyvinyl Butyral, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.

6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$12.5 Billion by the year 2025, Polyvinyl Butyral will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$300.3 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$259.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Polyvinyl Butyral will reach a market size of US$638.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, AEON Industries Corporation Ltd.; AJJ Glass Company; Asahi Glass Co., Ltd.; Cardinal Glass Industries, Inc.; Central Glass Co., Ltd.; China Luoyang Float Glass Group Co., Ltd.; CSG Holding Co. Ltd.; Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd.; Fuso Glass India Pvt. Ltd; Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd.; Guardian Industries Corporation; KCC Corporation; Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.; Press Glass SA; Saint-Gobain Group; Scheuten Glas; SCHOTT AG; Shandong Yaohua Glass Co., Ltd.; Shanghai Yaohua Pilkington Glass Group Co., Ltd. (SYP Group); Sisecam Group; Taiwan Glass Industry Corporation; Tecnoglass SA ; Vitro, S.A.B. de C.V.; Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Laminated Glass Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Laminated Glass Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Laminated Glass Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Laminated Glass Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Polyvinyl Butyral (Interlayers) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Polyvinyl Butyral (Interlayers) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Polyvinyl Butyral (Interlayers) Market Share Breakdown

of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Ionoplast Polymer (Interlayers) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Ionoplast Polymer (Interlayers) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Ionoplast Polymer (Interlayers) Market Sales Breakdown

by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Other Interlayers (Interlayers) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Other Interlayers (Interlayers) Region Wise Breakdown

of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Other Interlayers (Interlayers) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 13: Building & Construction (End-Use) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Building & Construction (End-Use) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Building & Construction (End-Use) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Automotive (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Automotive (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Automotive (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Laminated Glass Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 19: United States Laminated Glass Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Interlayers: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Laminated Glass Market in the United States by

Interlayers: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 21: United States Laminated Glass Market Share Breakdown

by Interlayers: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: United States Laminated Glass Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Laminated Glass Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 24: Laminated Glass Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 25: Canadian Laminated Glass Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Interlayers: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Canadian Laminated Glass Historic Market Review by

Interlayers in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 27: Laminated Glass Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Interlayers for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 28: Canadian Laminated Glass Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Laminated Glass Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 30: Canadian Laminated Glass Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 31: Japanese Market for Laminated Glass: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Interlayers for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 32: Laminated Glass Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Interlayers for the Period 2009-2017

Table 33: Japanese Laminated Glass Market Share Analysis by

Interlayers: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Laminated

Glass in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Japanese Laminated Glass Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 36: Laminated Glass Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 37: Chinese Laminated Glass Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Interlayers for the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Laminated Glass Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Interlayers: 2009-2017

Table 39: Chinese Laminated Glass Market by Interlayers:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 40: Chinese Demand for Laminated Glass in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Laminated Glass Market Review in China in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 42: Chinese Laminated Glass Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Laminated Glass Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 43: European Laminated Glass Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 44: Laminated Glass Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 45: European Laminated Glass Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: European Laminated Glass Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Interlayers: 2018-2025

Table 47: Laminated Glass Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Interlayers: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 48: European Laminated Glass Market Share Breakdown by

Interlayers: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: European Laminated Glass Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 50: Laminated Glass Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 51: European Laminated Glass Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 52: Laminated Glass Market in France by Interlayers:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 53: French Laminated Glass Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Interlayers: 2009-2017

Table 54: French Laminated Glass Market Share Analysis by

Interlayers: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Laminated Glass Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 56: French Laminated Glass Historic Market Review in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 57: French Laminated Glass Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 58: Laminated Glass Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Interlayers for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 59: German Laminated Glass Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Interlayers: 2009-2017

Table 60: German Laminated Glass Market Share Breakdown by

Interlayers: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Laminated Glass Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 62: German Laminated Glass Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 63: Laminated Glass Market Share Distribution in Germany

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 64: Italian Laminated Glass Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Interlayers for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: Laminated Glass Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Interlayers: 2009-2017

Table 66: Italian Laminated Glass Market by Interlayers:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 67: Italian Demand for Laminated Glass in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 68: Laminated Glass Market Review in Italy in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 69: Italian Laminated Glass Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Laminated Glass: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Interlayers

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: Laminated Glass Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Interlayers for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 72: United Kingdom Laminated Glass Market Share Analysis

by Interlayers: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Laminated Glass in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 74: United Kingdom Laminated Glass Market in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 75: Laminated Glass Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 76: Spanish Laminated Glass Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Interlayers: 2018 to 2025

Table 77: Spanish Laminated Glass Historic Market Review by

Interlayers in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 78: Laminated Glass Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Interlayers for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 79: Spanish Laminated Glass Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: Laminated Glass Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 81: Spanish Laminated Glass Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 82: Russian Laminated Glass Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Interlayers: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Laminated Glass Market in Russia by Interlayers: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 84: Russian Laminated Glass Market Share Breakdown by

Interlayers: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: Russian Laminated Glass Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Laminated Glass Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 87: Laminated Glass Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 88: Rest of Europe Laminated Glass Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Interlayers: 2018-2025

Table 89: Laminated Glass Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Interlayers: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 90: Rest of Europe Laminated Glass Market Share Breakdown

by Interlayers: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Rest of Europe Laminated Glass Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 92: Laminated Glass Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 93: Rest of Europe Laminated Glass Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 94: Asia-Pacific Laminated Glass Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 95: Laminated Glass Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 96: Asia-Pacific Laminated Glass Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Laminated Glass Market in Asia-Pacific by

Interlayers: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 98: Asia-Pacific Laminated Glass Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Interlayers: 2009-2017

Table 99: Asia-Pacific Laminated Glass Market Share Analysis by

Interlayers: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Laminated Glass Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 101: Asia-Pacific Laminated Glass Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Laminated Glass Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 103: Laminated Glass Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Interlayers for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: Australian Laminated Glass Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Interlayers: 2009-2017

Table 105: Australian Laminated Glass Market Share Breakdown by

Interlayers: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Laminated Glass Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Australian Laminated Glass Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 108: Laminated Glass Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 109: Indian Laminated Glass Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Interlayers: 2018 to 2025

Table 110: Indian Laminated Glass Historic Market Review by

Interlayers in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 111: Laminated Glass Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Interlayers for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 112: Indian Laminated Glass Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 113: Laminated Glass Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 114: Indian Laminated Glass Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 115: Laminated Glass Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Interlayers for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 116: South Korean Laminated Glass Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Interlayers: 2009-2017

Table 117: Laminated Glass Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Interlayers: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 118: Laminated Glass Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 119: South Korean Laminated Glass Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 120: Laminated Glass Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Laminated Glass:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Interlayers for the Period 2018-2025

Table 122: Laminated Glass Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Interlayers for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Laminated Glass Market Share

Analysis by Interlayers: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Laminated Glass in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Laminated Glass Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 126: Laminated Glass Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 127: Latin American Laminated Glass Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 128: Laminated Glass Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 129: Latin American Laminated Glass Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 130: Latin American Laminated Glass Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Interlayers for the Period

2018-2025

Table 131: Laminated Glass Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Interlayers: 2009-2017

Table 132: Latin American Laminated Glass Market by

Interlayers: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 133: Latin American Demand for Laminated Glass in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 134: Laminated Glass Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 135: Latin American Laminated Glass Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 136: Argentinean Laminated Glass Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Interlayers: 2018-2025

Table 137: Laminated Glass Market in Argentina in US$ Million

by Interlayers: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 138: Argentinean Laminated Glass Market Share Breakdown

by Interlayers: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 139: Argentinean Laminated Glass Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 140: Laminated Glass Market in Argentina: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 141: Argentinean Laminated Glass Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 142: Laminated Glass Market in Brazil by Interlayers:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 143: Brazilian Laminated Glass Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Interlayers: 2009-2017

Table 144: Brazilian Laminated Glass Market Share Analysis by

Interlayers: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: Laminated Glass Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 146: Brazilian Laminated Glass Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 147: Brazilian Laminated Glass Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 148: Laminated Glass Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Interlayers for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 149: Mexican Laminated Glass Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Interlayers: 2009-2017

Table 150: Mexican Laminated Glass Market Share Breakdown by

Interlayers: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Laminated Glass Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 152: Mexican Laminated Glass Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 153: Laminated Glass Market Share Distribution in Mexico

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 154: Rest of Latin America Laminated Glass Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Interlayers: 2018

to 2025

Table 155: Laminated Glass Market in Rest of Latin America by

Interlayers: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 156: Rest of Latin America Laminated Glass Market Share

Breakdown by Interlayers: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Rest of Latin America Laminated Glass Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 158: Laminated Glass Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 159: Laminated Glass Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 160: The Middle East Laminated Glass Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 161: Laminated Glass Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 162: The Middle East Laminated Glass Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 163: The Middle East Laminated Glass Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Interlayers: 2018 to 2025

Table 164: The Middle East Laminated Glass Historic Market by

Interlayers in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 165: Laminated Glass Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Interlayers for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 166: The Middle East Laminated Glass Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 167: Laminated Glass Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 168: The Middle East Laminated Glass Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 169: Iranian Market for Laminated Glass: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Interlayers for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 170: Laminated Glass Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Interlayers for the Period 2009-2017

Table 171: Iranian Laminated Glass Market Share Analysis by

Interlayers: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 172: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Laminated

Glass in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 173: Iranian Laminated Glass Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 174: Laminated Glass Market Share Shift in Iran by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 175: Israeli Laminated Glass Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Interlayers: 2018-2025

Table 176: Laminated Glass Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Interlayers: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 177: Israeli Laminated Glass Market Share Breakdown by

Interlayers: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: Israeli Laminated Glass Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 179: Laminated Glass Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 180: Israeli Laminated Glass Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 181: Saudi Arabian Laminated Glass Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Interlayers for the Period

2018-2025

Table 182: Laminated Glass Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Interlayers: 2009-2017

Table 183: Saudi Arabian Laminated Glass Market by Interlayers:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 184: Saudi Arabian Demand for Laminated Glass in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 185: Laminated Glass Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 186: Saudi Arabian Laminated Glass Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 187: Laminated Glass Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Interlayers for the Period 2018-2025

Table 188: United Arab Emirates Laminated Glass Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Interlayers: 2009-2017

Table 189: Laminated Glass Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Interlayers: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 190: Laminated Glass Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 191: United Arab Emirates Laminated Glass Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 192: Laminated Glass Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 193: Laminated Glass Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Interlayers for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: Rest of Middle East Laminated Glass Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Interlayers: 2009-2017

Table 195: Rest of Middle East Laminated Glass Market Share

Breakdown by Interlayers: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 196: Laminated Glass Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: Rest of Middle East Laminated Glass Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 198: Laminated Glass Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 199: African Laminated Glass Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Interlayers: 2018 to 2025

Table 200: Laminated Glass Market in Africa by Interlayers: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 201: African Laminated Glass Market Share Breakdown by

Interlayers: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: African Laminated Glass Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 203: Laminated Glass Historic Demand Patterns in Africa

by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 204: Laminated Glass Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



AEON INDUSTRIES CORPORATION

AJJ GLASS COMPANY

ASAHI GLASS

CSG HOLDING

CARDINAL GLASS INDUSTRIES

CENTRAL GLASS

CHINA LUOYANG FLOAT GLASS GROUP

COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN SA

FUSO GLASS INDIA PVT.

FLAT GLASS GROUP

FUYAO GLASS INDUSTRY GROUP

GUARDIAN INDUSTRIES CORPORATION

KCC CORPORATION

NIPPON SHEET GLASS

PRESS GLASS SA

SCHOTT AG

SCHEUTEN GLAS

SHANDONG YAOHUA GLASS CO., LTD.

SHANGHAI YAOHUA PILKINGTON GLASS GROUP CO., LTD. (SYP GROUP)

TAIWAN GLASS INDUSTRY CORPORATION

TECNOGLASS SA

VITRO, S.A.B. DE C.V.

XINYI GLASS HOLDINGS

SISECAM GROUP



V. CURATED RESEARCH

