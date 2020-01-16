The global laboratory filtration market is projected to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2025 from USD 2.5 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 8.3%

Growth in this market is majorly driven by the growing demand for membrane filtration technology, increasing manufacturing of biosimilars, and the growing focus on developing large-molecule biopharmaceuticals.

The filtration media segment will register the highest growth in the market, by product

Based on product, the market is segmented into filtration media (filter papers, membrane filters, syringe and syringeless filters, filtration microplates, and other filtration media), filtration assemblies (microfiltration assemblies, reverse osmosis assemblies, ultrafiltration assemblies, vacuum filtration assemblies, and other filtration assemblies), and filtration accessories (filter holders, filter funnels, filter flasks, membrane dispensers, filter housings, cartridges, vacuum pumps, seals, and other filtration accessories).The filtration media segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the laboratory filtration market during the forecast period.



The large share of this segment can be attributed to the high usage of filtration media in different industries like the food & beverage industry. Their high usage and the need for repeat purchases equate to a larger market share and higher growth rate.



Microfiltration testing is the largest technique segment of the lab filtration industry

Based on technique, the market is segmented into microfiltration, ultrafiltration, reverse osmosis, vacuum filtration, and nanofiltration.In 2018, the microfiltration segment accounted for the largest share of the laboratory filtration market.



This can be attributed to the increasing use of microfiltration membranes as a prefilter to ultrafiltration and reverse osmosis and rising pharmaceutical and biologics R&D.



North America will continue to dominate the laboratory filtration market during the forecast period

By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.In 2018, North America accounted for the largest share of the laboratory filtration market.



The large share of North America can be attributed to increasing health and environment concerns, which, in turn, has led to the formulation of stringent legislations regarding the quality of culture media and reagent-grade. Moreover, increasing research on the development of drugs will also boost demand, thereby driving regional growth over the forecast period.



The breakup of primary participants is as mentioned below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1: 45%; Tier 2: 30%; and Tier 3: 25%

• By Designation: C-level: 35%; Director-level: 25%; and Others: 40%

• By Region: North America: 40%; Europe: 20%; Asia Pacific: 25%; Latin America: 10%; and the Middle East & Africa: 5%



The prominent players in the global laboratory filtration market are Merck Millipore (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Sartorius Ag (Germany), 3M Company (US), GE Healthcare (US), GEA GROUP AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT (Germany), Cantel Medical Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Veolia Water Technologies (France), Avantor, Inc (US), GVS S.p.A (Italy), MANN+HUMMEL (Germany), Agilent Technologies, Inc (US), Ahlstrom-Munksjö (Finland), MACHEREY-NAGEL GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), AMD Manufacturing, Inc. (Canada), Koch Membrane Systems (US), Cole-Parmer (US), AQUAPORIN A/S (Denmark), and Sterlitech Corporation (US).



Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the laboratory filtration market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market based on various segments such as product, technique, end user, and region. The report also provides a competitive analysis of the key players in this market, along with their company profiles, product offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Reasons to Buy the Report

The report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, would help them garner a greater share of the market. Firms purchasing the report could use one or a combination of the below-mentioned strategies to strengthen their positions in the market.



This report provides insights into:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the laboratory filtration market. The report analyzes this market by product, technique, end user, and region.

• Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging markets by product, technique, end user, and region.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about products, growing geographies, recent developments, and investments in the laboratory filtration market.

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, product offerings, and capabilities of leading players in the laboratory filtration market.

