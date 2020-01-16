No Immunity from Cyber Attacks, Shows Check Point Research's Cyber Security report

28% of all organizations worldwide were impacted by malicious multi-purpose botnets, while the rise of 20% of incident response cases were targeted ransomware attack

/EIN News/ -- BANGKOK, Thailand, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPX – Check Point Research, the Threat Intelligence arm of Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally, has published its 2020 Cyber Security Report. The Report highlights the main tactics cyber-criminals are using to attack organizations worldwide across all industries, and gives cyber security professionals and C-Level executives the information they need to protect their organizations from today’s fifth-generation cyber-attacks and threats.



The 2020 Security Report reveals the key attack vectors and techniques observed by Check Point researchers during the past year. Highlights include:

Cryptominers still dominate malware landscape – Even though cryptomining declined during 2019, linked to cryptocurrencies’ fall in value and the closure of the Coinhive operation in March, 38% of companies globally were impacted by crypto-miners in 2019, up from 37% in 2018. This is because the use of crypto-miners remains a low-risk, high-reward activity for criminals.



– Even though cryptomining declined during 2019, linked to cryptocurrencies’ fall in value and the closure of the Coinhive operation in March, 38% of companies globally were impacted by crypto-miners in 2019, up from 37% in 2018. This is because the use of crypto-miners remains a low-risk, high-reward activity for criminals. Botnet armies surge in size – 28% of organizations globally were hit by botnet activity, an increase of over 50% compared with 2018. Emotet was the most common bot malware used, primarily because of its versatility in enabling malware and spam distribution services. Other botnet actions such as sextortion email activity and DDoS attacks also rose sharply in 2019.



– 28% of organizations globally were hit by botnet activity, an increase of over 50% compared with 2018. Emotet was the most common bot malware used, primarily because of its versatility in enabling malware and spam distribution services. Other botnet actions such as sextortion email activity and DDoS attacks also rose sharply in 2019. Targeted ransomware hits hard – While the number of impacted organizations is relatively low, the severity of the attack is much higher – as seen in 2019’s damaging attacks against U.S. city administrations. Criminals are choosing their ransomware targets carefully, with the aim of extorting the maximum revenue possible.



– While the number of impacted organizations is relatively low, the severity of the attack is much higher – as seen in 2019’s damaging attacks against U.S. city administrations. Criminals are choosing their ransomware targets carefully, with the aim of extorting the maximum revenue possible. Mobile attacks decline – 27% of organizations worldwide were impacted by cyber-attacks that involved mobile devices in 2019, down from 33% in 2018. While the mobile threat landscape is maturing, organizations are also increasingly aware of the threat, and are deploying more protection on mobiles.



– 27% of organizations worldwide were impacted by cyber-attacks that involved mobile devices in 2019, down from 33% in 2018. While the mobile threat landscape is maturing, organizations are also increasingly aware of the threat, and are deploying more protection on mobiles. The year Magecart attacks became an epidemic – These attacks which inject malicious code into e-commerce websites to steal customers’ payment data hit hundreds of sites in 2019, from hotel chains to commerce giants to SMBs, across all platforms.



– These attacks which inject malicious code into e-commerce websites to steal customers’ payment data hit hundreds of sites in 2019, from hotel chains to commerce giants to SMBs, across all platforms. Rise in cloud attacks – Currently more than 90% of enterprises use cloud services and yet 67% of security teams complain about the lack of visibility into their cloud infrastructure, security, and compliance. The magnitude of cloud attacks and breaches has continued to grow in 2019. Misconfiguration of cloud resources is still the number one cause for cloud attacks, but now we also witness an increasing number of attacks aimed directly at cloud service providers.

“2019 presented a complex threat landscape where nation states, cybercrime organizations and private contractors accelerated the cyber arms race, elevating each other’s capabilities at an alarming pace, and this will continue into 2020,” said Lotem Finkelsteen: Major Intelligence Officer, Check Point Software Technologies. “Even if an organization is equipped with the most comprehensive, state-of-the-art security products, the risk of being breached cannot be completely eliminated. Beyond detection and remediation, organizations need to adopt a proactive plan to stay ahead of cybercriminals and prevent attacks. Detecting and automatically blocking the attack at an early stage can prevent damage. Check Point’s 2020 Security Report shares what organizations need to look out for, and how they can win the war against cyber attacks through key best practices.”

Check Point’s 2020 Security Report is based on data from Check Point’s ThreatCloud intelligence, the largest collaborative network for fighting cybercrime which delivers threat data and attack trends from a global network of threat sensors; from Check Point’s research investigations over the last 12 months; and on a brand new survey of IT professionals and C-level executives that assesses their preparedness for today’s threats. The report examines the latest emerging threats against various industry sectors, and gives a comprehensive overview of the trends observed in the malware landscape, in emerging data breach vectors, and in nation-state cyber-attacks. It also includes expert analysis from Check Point’s thought leaders, to help organizations understand and prepare themselves for today’s and tomorrow’s complex threat landscape.

For more details download the full report or read the blog.

Follow Check Point via:

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/checkpointsw

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/checkpointsoftware

Blog: http://blog.checkpoint.com

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/user/CPGlobal

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/check-point-software-technologies

About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a leading provider of cyber security solutions to governments and corporate enterprises globally. Check Point’s solutions protect customers from 5th generation cyber-attacks with an industry leading catch rate of malware, ransomware and advanced targeted threats. Check Point offers a multilevel security architecture, “Infinity Total Protection with Gen V advanced threat prevention”, this combined product architecture defends enterprise’s cloud, network and mobile devices. Check Point provides the most comprehensive and intuitive one point of control security management system. Check Point protects over 100,000 organizations of all sizes.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jacinta Paul

Check Point Software Technologies

press@us.checkpoint.com

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Kip E. Meintzer

Check Point Software Technologies

ir@us.checkpoint.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.