Syndem Appoints Dr. Phillip Cartwright as Non-Executive Director

Former Global Head of Electrical Power and Control Systems at Rolls-Royce joins Syndem with over 35 years of experiences in engineering and senior management

CHICAGO, USA, January 16, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Syndem, a global pioneer in renewable energy and smart grid, has announced the appointment of Dr. Phillip Cartwright as a non-executive director to the Syndem board.Phil has over 35 years of experiences in engineering and an impressive track record in senior roles, including the global head of Electrical Power and Control Systems at Rolls-Royce and Director of Engineering Excellence Group at the global construction giant Laing O’Rourke.Phil was most recently executive chairman for The Centre for Modelling and Simulation, the successful digital technology joint venture between Airbus and Rolls-Royce. He is currently a board adviser for innovation at MACE , a £2-billion consultancy and construction company.He developed, designed and delivered significant renewable energy, power transmission and distribution projects with ABB, ALSTOM, GE and AREVA across the globe, and lived in many countries including Brazil, China, Denmark, France, India, Sweden, the UK and Uruguay.He is a Fellow of the Institution of Engineering & Technology (IET), was founding chair of the Institution’s Power Sector Executive and has previously been an active member and adviser to the UK Government’s Nuclear Industry Council.Dr. Qing-Chang Zhong, Syndem’s Founder and CEO said, “Phil has an exceptional track record with high growth businesses. His background in exploiting research, engineering, technology, and business development will be extremely valuable for us as we expand from our headquarter in Chicago, USA across the globe. He will play an important role in ensuring Syndem continues to grow and scale, develops high-value technologies, products, and services, drives our commercial and technical strategy forward, and enable us to reach our full potential.”Dr. Phillip Cartwright said, “I am thrilled to be joining Dr Qing-Chang Zhong and the inspirational team at Syndem as we grow globally from the strong base in the USA. I am looking forward to seeing the team successfully develop, build, and deliver solid research, products and services to provide huge benefits across the globe.”About SyndemSyndem is leading the global development of next-generation smart grids based on the synchronization mechanism of synchronous machines to harmonize the integration of renewable energy sources (such as wind and solar), electric vehicles, storage, and flexible loads. This will enable autonomous operation of power systems without relying on communication networks, improving grid stability, reliability, security, and sustainability. Learn more at www.syndem.com



