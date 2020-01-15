A new naturally aspirated 4.0 litre engine complements the enticing GTS formula

The new 718 GTS 4.0 models

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porsche is adding two distinctly sporty and high specification models to its mid-engine sports car range: the 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 and the 718 Boxster GTS 4.0. A naturally aspirated four-litre six-cylinder boxer engine developing 394 horsepower and 309 lb.-ft. of torque, powers the new mid-engine sports cars. This engine is closely related to the 414 horsepower variant used in the 718 Spyder and the 718 Cayman GT4. Equipped exclusively with a six-speed manual transmission and standard Sport Exhaust System, the 718 GTS 4.0 models offer exceptional throttle response and a particularly rewarding driving experience. Both can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.5 seconds and reach a top track speed of 293 km/h. Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) sport suspension with a 20 millimetre lower ride height compared to standard 718 Boxster and Cayman models is standard, as is Porsche Torque Vectoring (PTV) with a mechanical limited-slip differential. As a result, the new 718 GTS 4.0 balances nimble handling and ride comfort exceptionally well. The standard Sport Chrono package with upgraded Porsche Track Precision App also underscores the driving enthusiast-oriented character of the mid-engine sports cars. Black contrasting design elements and a dark Alcantara® interior are highlights typical of GTS models.

The 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 and 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 will be available to order in summer 2020. Detailed pricing and arrival timing at Canadian Porsche Centres will also be announced at that time.

The new GTS engine stands out with its superior power reserves and precise throttle response. It revs effortlessly to 7,800 rpm and emits a particularly rich six-cylinder boxer engine sound via the standard Sports Exhaust System. The 718 GTS 4.0 models adopt the twin tailpipe Sport Exhaust System from the 718 Spyder and 718 Cayman GT4. Its saddle-type design creates space for the contrasting black rear lower fascia, which was specifically designed for the GTS models. As in the 718 Spyder and 718 Cayman GT4, the powerful naturally aspirated four-litre boxer engine is equipped with adaptive cylinder control that alternately switches off one of the two cylinder banks at low engine loads, direct fuel injection with piezo injectors and a variable intake system to enhance the car’s efficiency.

With exceptionally agile handling and precise steering, the chassis pairs an exciting driving experience with ride comfort suitable for everyday use. Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) is part of the standard equipment on 718 GTS 4.0 models. The ride height with this performance-oriented suspension is 20 millimetres lower than on standard 718 Boxster and Cayman models. The regular PASM suspension with a 10-millimetre reduction in ride height compared to standard 718 variants is alternatively available. Other standard equipment on the 718 GTS 4.0 models includes Porsche Stability Management (PSM) with individually selectable PSM Sport mode, the Sport Chrono Package including the upgraded Porsche Track Precision App, Porsche Active Drivetrain Mounts (PADM), and Porsche Torque Vectoring (PTV) with a mechanical limited-slip differential.

The mid-engine sports cars are fitted with 20-inch light-alloy wheels painted in satin black and high-performance summer tires (235/35 ZR 20 at the front and 265/35 ZR 20 at the rear). In light of the increased power, the brake system has been enhanced compared to the previous 718 GTS models. The cross-drilled cast-iron front rotors now measure 350 millimetres in diameter (up from 330 mm previously) and are equipped with red six-piston calipers, while the rear rotor size has been increased to 330 mm. The Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake (PCCB) system is available as an option.

As is typical for GTS models, the spoiler lip, the all-black air intake of the Sport Design front fascia and the redesigned lower rear fascia remain in black, while the front running light lenses and taillights are tinted.

Black Alcantara® is the material of choice for the interior, covering the centre sections of the standard Sport Seats Plus as well as the steering wheel rim, centre console, gear lever, and door armrests. In the 718 Cayman GTS 4.0, Alcantara® also graces the A-pillars and the roof lining. With the optional GTS Interior Package, the tachometer, seat belts, all decorative stitching including the embroidered GTS emblem in the headrests and the Porsche lettering on the floor mats are kept in either Carmine Red or Chalk. The interior trim for the 718 GTS 4.0 models is carbon fibre; other trims are optionally available.

The 718 GTS 4.0 models come standard with Porsche Communication Management (PCM) with a high-resolution seven-inch touchscreen and the Sport Chrono package, including the enhanced Track Precision App. This feature can be accessed when ordering the optional navigation system with Connect. Originating from motorsport, the smartphone app shows performance-related data on the PCM display and records it for later analysis. The online navigation module with real-time traffic information, voice control and Porsche Connect are available as an option, as are a BOSE® Surround Sound System and Burmester High-End Surround Sound System.

About Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd.

Established in 2008, Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. (PCL) is the exclusive importer and distributor of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman, Taycan, Panamera, as well as Cayenne and Macan. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, since 2017, PCL employs a team of more than 50 in sales, aftersales, finance, marketing, retail development, and public relations. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience in keeping with the brand's 70-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. In 2019, a Parts Distribution Centre opened its doors in Mississauga to service the countrywide network of 19 Porsche Centres. PCL is the dedicated subsidiary of Porsche AG, headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany. In 2019, Porsche sold an unprecedented 9,025 units in Canada, up 1.4% over the prior year.

At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

