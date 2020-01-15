LaSalle Solutions Teams Up with Meyer Shank Racing for Rolex 24 at Daytona

/EIN News/ -- ROSEMONT, Ill., Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LaSalle Solutions , a division of Fifth Third Bank, National Association (“Fifth Third Bank”), will partner with the Meyer Shank Racing (MSR) team’s No. 86 Acura NSX GT3 at the Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway. The Rolex 24 at Daytona, the season opening IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship event, is set to go green at 1:35pm ET on Saturday, January 25th.



“LaSalle Solutions is thrilled to once again team up with Meyer Shank Racing for the Rolex 24 at Daytona Speedway,” said Steven Robb, president of the Solutions Group at LaSalle Solutions. “Kicking off 2020 with the LaSalle Solutions brand on the incredible No. 86 AutoNation Acura NSX GT3 is a dream come true. The Rolex 24 is a one-of-a-kind experience that our customers and partners never forget.”

The No. 86 car will be driven by Mario Farnbacher (GER), Matt McMurry (USA), Shinya Michimi (JAP) and Jules Gounon (FR). Meyer Shank Racing, 2019 IMSA GTD Champions, now in its third decade of racing, has earned wins in some of the biggest races in the sport.

“I’m really excited to have LaSalle Solutions back on the No. 86 Acura for the Rolex 24,” said Mike Shank. “The 86 Acura has a really strong lineup this year with Mario who just won the Championship last season. As a team, we will do everything in our power to put LaSalle Solutions on the top of the podium at the end of the 24 hours.”

About Meyer Shank Racing

After making a mark for himself as a professional racing driver, team owner Mike Shank first started Michael Shank Racing in the Champ Car Toyota Atlantic Championship before switching the team into a new direction and into the GRAND-AM Rolex Sports Car Series in 2004. In 2018, Jim Meyer joined the Michael Shank Racing family, serving as new co-owner alongside Mike Shank as the team was rebranded as Meyer Shank Racing. The rich history of MSR is packed full of amazing accomplishments and constant evolution as the team has grown and competed in so many events.

In 2020, MSR will once again contend in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship with a new lineup of driver pairings. The season will see the return of Jackie Heinricher as team principal of the No. 57 Heinricher Racing with MSR Acura NSX GT3. MSR will also be competing in its first full season of IndyCar competition with Jack Harvey.

About LaSalle Solutions

Founded in 1980, LaSalle Solutions is a leading provider of technology lifecycle asset management services. LaSalle enables its customers to improve their technology operations through enhanced processes, management and reporting for better planning and return on investment. LaSalle Solutions’ processes, outstanding customer service and powerful, market-leading cloud-based platform, LAMP , enable customers to obtain better business outcomes through transparency and reliable results at their fingertips.

LaSalle Solutions is a division of Fifth Third Bank . Fifth Third Bank is focused on developing solutions in the equipment finance, leasing and technology arena to support better financial outcomes for our customers. Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank. Fifth Third Bancorp’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq® Global Select Market under the symbol “FITB.” Deposit and Credit products are offered by Fifth Third Bank. Member FDIC.

Learn more about LaSalle Solutions at lasallesolutions.com and YouTube.com/LaSalleSolutions .

LaSalle Solutions and LAMP are registered trademarks of Fifth Third Bancorp.

Press Contact

Beth Kirshenberg

LaSalle Solutions

847.823.9600

marketing@elasalle.com







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.