Paris City Vision creates experiences that make hearts beat, for Valentine’s Day
Paris City Vision, the leading brand of tours and excursions as part of Paris Experience Group, is creating a Valentine’s Day experience in the city of love and light, with magical offers that will ignite hearts and create moments that last a lifetime.
/EIN News/ -- Paris, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
|
Dinner for two with the City of Light!
Paris City Vision offers couples the chance to reconnect on a romantic river-boat cruise along the famous Parisian monuments from the comfort of a restaurant boat. As an appetizer, guests revel in a tasting plate composed of fois gras and coquille Saint Jacques. As a main plate, guests opt for either suprême of poultry or back of salmon. And for dessert, the icing on the cake, a chocolate heart served with two spoons. The event is truly a delectable experience.
For more information: https://www.pariscityvision.com/en/valentine-day-dinner-cruise
Cost : 84€ per person
|
Paris for two, gazing into each other’s eyes
What could be more romantic than discovering Paris by the water, a glass of champagne in hand? This exceptional evening starts at Port de Solférino, in front of the Musée d'Orsay, where Paris City Vision offers during a two-hour dinner cruise. Along the Seine, lovers enjoy the Parisian monuments "by night", timed by the intoxicating rhythm of a Soul singer. The magnificent meal is made of tasty dishes made and refined cuisine. In addition to the lasting memory of this moment, Madame will leave with a beautiful rose as a souvenir of the night.
For more information: https://www.pariscityvision.com/en/dinner-cruise-valentine-day
Cost : 114€ per person
|
About Paris City Vision (www.pariscityvision.com)
Founded in 1929, Paris City Vision is a tourist agency with visits in Paris and France. The company, chaired by Florence Beyaert, welcomes more than 800,000 French and international tourists each year and offers nearly 500 excursions and guided tours to some fifty must-see destinations in Paris (dinner cruises on the Seine, Versailles, Disneyland® Paris...) and in the most touristy French regions (Giverny, Mont Saint Michel, Châteaux de la Loire or Provence) with the possibility of visiting Paris in group tours, small groups or privatized visits. Paris City Vision also offers tours to European cities such as London and Bruges.
|
About Paris Experience Group:
Founded in 1929, PARIS EXPERIENCE GROUP is the leading tourist hospitality company in Paris and France. The company, chaired by Florence Beyaert, welcomes more than one million French and international tourists each year and offers nearly 5,000 experiences to discover more than 50 destinations or must-see sites in Paris and France. PARIS EXPERIENCE GROUP is made up of three clusters of expertise that bring together its trademarks: the Land Pole with the Paris City Vision brand, the historical leader in excursions and visits to Paris and France with 800,000 customers in 2018, the River Pole, with the Paris Seine brand, for activities on the river and the New Experience Pole with the Localers brand for walking activities offered by the group's start-up. Ekkio Capital, an independent private equity firm, has been the group's majority shareholder since 2015.
Attachment
Dalyce Semko Suanez Open2America Phone: (403) 869-3259 E-Mail: d.suanez@open2america.com
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.