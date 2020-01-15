Paris City Vision creates experiences that make hearts beat, for Valentine’s Day

About Paris Experience Group:

Founded in 1929, PARIS EXPERIENCE GROUP is the leading tourist hospitality company in Paris and France. The company, chaired by Florence Beyaert, welcomes more than one million French and international tourists each year and offers nearly 5,000 experiences to discover more than 50 destinations or must-see sites in Paris and France. PARIS EXPERIENCE GROUP is made up of three clusters of expertise that bring together its trademarks: the Land Pole with the Paris City Vision brand, the historical leader in excursions and visits to Paris and France with 800,000 customers in 2018, the River Pole, with the Paris Seine brand, for activities on the river and the New Experience Pole with the Localers brand for walking activities offered by the group's start-up. Ekkio Capital, an independent private equity firm, has been the group's majority shareholder since 2015.