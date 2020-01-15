MEDIA ADVISORY: First-ever International Conference in Canada on Security and Geopolitical Issues in the Indo-Pacific Convenes in Vancouver January 22-23, 2020

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Free and Open Indo-Pacific: Charting a Common Approach international conference is the first of its kind in Canada to facilitate a dialogue on geopolitical issues in the Indo-Pacific and will convene January 22-23, 2020 at the Pan Pacific Hotel in Vancouver, British Columbia.



Hosted by the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada, with the support of government and private sector partners, this invitation-only forum will serve as a venue for informed scholarship and policy discussion to develop a strategy and response to regional issues surrounding the Indo-Pacific, an emerging geopolitical construct that extends from the Indian Ocean to the Pacific.

Speakers and Special Guests include:

– Robert E. Wilhelm Fellow, MIT Center for International Studies; Former Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet Ambassador Yasuhisa Kawamura – Ambassador, Embassy of Japan in Canada

– Associate Fellow, French Foundation for Strategic Research Natalie Sambhi – Executive Director, Verve Research; PhD Candidate, Strategic Defence Studies Centre at the Australian National University

Media availability is limited and media representatives who wish to cover conference media opportunities must register by 1 pm PT (4 pm ET) on Friday, January 17, 2020 with valid media credentials.

Media Opportunities:

Event: Media availability; Luncheon Keynote Presentation featuring Admiral (Retired) Scott Swift, Former Commander, US Pacific Fleet.

Date: Wednesday, January 22, 2020

Location: Crystal Pavilion B & C, Pan Pacific Hotel, 300–999 Canada Place, Vancouver, BC.

Time: 11:30 a.m. PT

Note: Media should arrive by 11:15 a.m. PT; lunch will be served to registered media only. Please be advised that space is limited.

---

Event: Photo opportunity/media scrum; ‘FOIP Conference Summary Statement’ with key conference stakeholders.

Date: Thursday, January 23, 2020

Location: Atrium Boardroom, Pan Pacific Hotel, 300–999 Canada Place, Vancouver, BC.

Time: 12:10 p.m. PT

Note: Media should arrive by 12: p.m. PT.

---

Event: Pre-conference telephone interviews and onsite one-on-one interviews with FOIP 2020 speakers and special guests from Asia or Canada; available by special request only.

Date: January 17-21, 2020

Contact: APF Canada Communications Manager, Michael Roberts via michael.roberts@asiapacific.ca subject line, FOIP 2020 Media Request.

Associated link

The Free and Open Indo-Pacific: Charting a Common Approach conference agenda.

https://www.asiapacific.ca/sites/default/files/foip_agenda_media.pdf

Contact

Michael Roberts

Communications Manager

Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada

michael.roberts@asiapacfic.ca

FOIP 2020 DAYTIME SESSIONS (CLOSED TO THE MEDIA)



