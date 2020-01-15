EnerSys Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- READING, Pa., Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnerSys (NYSE: ENS) the global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s third quarter of fiscal 2020 financial results and to provide an overview of the business. The call will conclude with a question and answer session.



The call, scheduled for Thursday, February 6, 2020 beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, will be hosted by David M. Shaffer, Chief Executive Officer, and Michael J. Schmidtlein, Chief Financial Officer.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website at http://www.enersys.com under the "Investor Relations" link. Presentation materials to be used in conjunction with the conference call will become available under the aforementioned link the evening before the conference call. There will be a free download of a compatible media player on the company’s website at http://www.enersys.com.

The conference call information is: Date: Thursday, February 6, 2020 Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time Via Internet: http://www.enersys.com Domestic Dial-In Number: 877-359-9508 International Dial-In Number: 224-357-2393 Passcode: 6595449

A replay of the conference call will be available from 12:30 p.m. on February 6, 2020 through 12:30 p.m. on March 7, 2020.



The replay information is: Via Internet: http://www.enersys.com Domestic Replay Number: 855-859-2056 International Replay Number: 404-537-3406 Passcode 6595449

For more information, contact Steve Heir, Vice President Corporate Development & Investor Relations, EnerSys, P.O. Box 14145, Reading, PA 19612-4145, USA. Tel: 610-236-4040 or by emailing investorrelations@enersys.com .

About EnerSys:

EDITOR'S NOTE: EnerSys, the global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications, manufactures and distributes energy system solutions, motive power batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories and outdoor equipment enclosure solutions to customers worldwide. Motive power batteries and chargers are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other commercial electric-powered vehicles. Energy Systems provide highly integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecommunication, utility, uninterruptible power supplies, renewable, medical, aerospace and defense, premium starting, lighting and ignition applications. Outdoor equipment enclosure products are utilized in the telecommunication, cable, utility, transportation industries and by government and defense customers. The company also provides aftermarket and customer support services to its customers in over 100 countries through its sales and manufacturing locations around the world.

More information regarding EnerSys can be found at www.enersys.com .



