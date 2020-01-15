Black Creek Group Breaks Firm Records by Acquiring and Developing $2.0 Billion of Real Estate and Raising $2.3 Billion in Capital

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Creek Group, a Denver-based real estate investment manager with more than a 25-year history, today announced its 2019 activity highlights1 which included raising $2.3 billion in capital, an over 150 percent increase from 2018, with $1.6 billion coming from institutional investors and $700 million from individual and high net worth investors.



“I am so proud of what we have accomplished in 2019 as a firm. The team’s record capital raising and deployment are reflections of our people and the confidence that our stakeholders have in our track record, history and culture,” said Raj Dhanda, Black Creek Group’s chief executive officer. “Our focus on consistently delivering for our investors, along with our emphasis on having a local footprint, are among the reasons why we are confident that we are well-positioned to continue this success into 2020.”

Additional 2019 highlights include:

Acquisition of 13.4 million square feet of industrial and multifamily properties, three times more than 2018

Purchased 494 acres, 145 acres more than 2018, with plans for future development of 6.6 million square feet of industrial space

Developed 3.1 million square feet of industrial space, 18 percent less than 2018

Executed 11.2 million square feet of leasing across industrial, office and retail sectors bringing the firm’s holdings to 90.2 percent leased, less than 1 percent decrease year-over-year

As of December 31, 2019, the firm had a national footprint of 77.3 million square feet across 33 markets.

1 Aggregate capital and activity from all real estate platforms in the United States sponsored by affiliates of Black Creek Group.

About Black Creek Group

Black Creek Group is an experienced real estate investment manager that has bought or built over $20 billion of investments throughout its more than 25-year history. The firm manages diverse investment offerings across the spectrum of commercial real estate – including office, industrial, retail and multifamily – providing a range of investment solutions for both institutional and wealth management channels. Black Creek Group has nine offices across North America with more than 300 professionals. More information is available at blackcreekgroup.com.

