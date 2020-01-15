NY Attorney, Nicholas Hicks, Discusses New Gun Restriction Proposal

New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo, has a new proposal for restricting gun licenses; Nicholas Hicks explains.

BUFFALO , NY, USA, January 15, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- As this year comes to a close, Governor Andrew Cuomo rolls out his agenda for 2020. A focal point on the agenda is his new proposal to limit gun licenses. He believes that people convicted of serious misdemeanor crimes in other states should not be allowed to have access to gun licenses in New York. Attorney Nicholas Hicks explains that serious offenses could include domestic violence, assault, and other sex offenses.In a statement, Governor Andrew Cuomo said he feels the law would save lives by keeping guns out of the hands of dangerous people. Gun licensing entities would be allowed to perform background searches on people trying to purchase a firearm. Anyone with qualifying offenses, both from in and out of state, would be denied the license. Attorney Nicholas Hicks notes that gun license renewals would also be withheld from offenders.“I’m proud that New York continues to show the Country that we don’t have to live like this – that we can and will end gun violence,” said Andrew Cuomo.Attorney Nicholas Hicks explains that gun control measures have remained a vital issue for Governor Andrew Cuomo since the SAFE Act in 2013. The legislation was enacted after the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newton, Connecticut, where a gunman killed 20 first-graders and six educators. The tragic event stirred up a national debate on gun control that is still very much a priority today. Many more mass shootings have occurred since, and leaders are trying to do something about it.Attorney Nicholas Hicks notes that New York already has some of the strictest gun laws in the country. Reforms have made it more challenging to obtain gun licenses. However, Governor Andrew Cuomo wants to protect New York citizens from others around the Country.Governor Andrew Cuomo states: “The solution is also clear: New York’s strongest-in-the-nation gun laws which have made us the safest big state in the Country. But until the federal government acts, states with weak gun laws will continue to endanger New Yorkers at home, and I will not tolerate it.”Democrats controlled both chambers of the legislature earlier this year and passed measures that extended the background check period and banned bump stocks. Additional measures banned guns that are undetectable to metal detectors and expanded safe storage requirements, among others. Attorney Nicholas Hicks shares that the measures were signed into law by Governor Andrew Cuomo, who will give his State of the State address on January 8th, 2020.About Lawyer Nicholas Hicks:Nicholas Hicks was rescued from NYC foster care as a child at the age of 5 years old. Lawyer Nicholas Hicks attended both public and private schools where he eventually graduated from ECC, UB & UB Law School. He specializes in various areas of practice, including injury cases, debt elimination, criminal defense, divorce, child support, child custody, and more.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.