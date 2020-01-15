FOE Sports Group CEO Alonzo Earle Discusses The Importance of Facial Recognition

/EIN News/ -- Seneca, South Carolina, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alonzo Earle, an up and coming sports agent has decided to forge his own path in the ultra-competitive representation industry. He has been the driving force behind cultivating many athletes’ brands and growing them into international sensations.



Successful marketing begins with the process of branding.

Faith Over Everything Sports Group specializes in helping professional sports figures, including athletes and coaches. They procure and negotiate employment and endorsement contracts for the athlete or coach whom they represent.

FOE Sports Group says, "Our country is obsessed with celebrities and metrics have been created to establish the name recognition of individuals. How many people out of 1,000 can name a specific athlete? If they can, do they associate positive qualities with them?"

Earle continues, "Ray Rice had virtually universal name recognition during his troubles, but it was highly negative. High recognition with positive associations produces a metric called Q factor. A brand with Q factor is what advertisers look for."

Furthermore, FOE Sports Group issued a statement that said, "We ask athletes to retrace their roots and go back to the high school, collegiate and professional communities and set up scholarship funds and foundations that benefit each of those areas. Showing a commitment to the welfare of others is the best way to start a career. Excellence on the field and good behavior away from it is critical in establishing positive name recognition."

Certain positions on the field generate more name recognition. A quarterback in the NFL, then a home run hitter or overpowering pitcher in MLB, or a high scorer in the NBA are showcased in a more impactful way than other positions. Playoff games and Championship games are watched and focused on by many more viewers than usual and dramatic play in crucial situations can thrust a player into the spotlight.

