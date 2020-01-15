UNCF to Host Columbus Mayor’s Masked Ball

Events like this help UNCF change the narrative of HBCUs across the nation by helping more students get to and through college

/EIN News/ -- Columbus, GA, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COLUMBUS, GA —UNCF (United Negro College Fund) will host the 15th annual UNCF Columbus Mayor’s Masked Ball at 6 p.m., Saturday, March 21 at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center. More than 600 guests will attend the major fundraising event, including honorary host Mayor B.H. “Skip” and Mrs. Karon Henderson; U.S. Rep. Calvin Smyre (D-GA); and business, civic and education leaders who support UNCF’s mission.

Benefitting historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs), UNCF is striving to change the HBCU narrative across the nation by equipping more minority students with the resources necessary to transition into college, graduate and ultimately expand and diversify America’s highly educated workforce.

“A college education is more important than ever, but it is more expensive than ever. We are living in a time when official support for getting a college education—state support for state colleges and universities, federal support for Pell Grants and other student aid—is under attack and losing purchasing power,” said Dr. Michael L. Lomax, president and CEO, UNCF. “So that means that more students of color than ever before are looking to UNCF to invest in them. Events like the Columbus UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball helps us meet their needs.”

With the help of the Columbus community, more than $10 million was awarded last year in scholarships and programs for UNCF’s Georgia member institutions, including Spelman College, Morehouse College, Interdenominational Theological Center, Clark Atlanta University and Paine College. In addition, students received UNCF support at Columbus State University, Albany State University, Georgia State University, Emory University, and other Georgia HBCUs, colleges and universities. UNCF’s publication, HBCUs Make America Strong: The Positive Economic Impact of Historically Black Colleges and Universities, proved that Georgia’s HBCUs contributed $1.3 billion in total economic impact and generated more than 12,000 jobs across the state last year.

“The UNCF fundraising campaign in Columbus continues, year over year, to show itself in support of UNCF’s mission,” says Justine Boyd, regional development director, UNCF Atlanta. With the growing support of our friends and supporters in Columbus, along with Mayor and Mrs. Henderson, a multitude of deserving students will have will their financial burdens lifted so they may focus on their education.

The local Columbus fundraising campaign for UNCF is spearheaded by a dedicated steering committee. Event sponsors include AFLAC, TSYS, Publix Charities, Pratt and Whitney and many more.

The event program includes two receptions, a “Parade of Masks,” elegant dining, presentation of both the UNCF Masked award and the Christine Barksdale Dawson Volunteer award, dancing and live entertainment by Ruben Studdard.

For more information or to purchase tables or tickets, please visit UNCF.org/ColumbusMMB or call 404.302.8623. Unable to attend, but want to make a difference in a student’s life? Text UNCFATL to 50555 and donate. To stay connected to UNCF throughout the year, visit UNCF.org/Atlanta.

###

About UNCF

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, strengthens its 37-member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. UNCF institutions and other historically black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding nearly 20 percent of African American baccalaureate degrees. UNCF awards more than $100 million in scholarships annually and administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at more than 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized motto, “A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org, or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Twitter at @UNCF.

Monique LeNoir United Negro College Fund, Inc. (UNCF) 202-810-0231 monique.lenoir@uncf.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.