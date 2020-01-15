Ziyen Energy Chairman, David Greenberg, and CEO, Alastair Caithness interviewed on leading Blockchain and Fintech Podcast, Mapable USA, to discuss the new ZYEN Energy Tokenization and Trading Platform

Mapable USA Podcast: How Oil and Gas Tokenization can be the Catalyst for Renewable Energy Project Developments

In this podcast David Greenberg discusses the transition from open outcry trading to electronic trading. He provides insight into how this transition happened, and why he believes the tokenization of energy assets on the blockchain is the next evolution of the energy market.

David Greenberg, Chairman, states:

“The problems with energy producing assets is the difficulty to buy and sell fractional interests. Non-industry investors have limited access to these investments and holders of non-controlling interests have limited liquidity opportunities prior to the sale of the entire asset.

Our new ZYEN Energy Trading Platform operating on the blockchain will address all of these problems through tokenization creating fractional energy assets ownership for the average person for the first time in history.”

Alastair Caithness, CEO, adds:

“Our ZYEN Platform isn't just about tokenization of oil and gas, but our focus is on energy transition, with our first Solar Token and Wind Token targeted for creation by Q3 of 2020. The blockchain is the catalyst in providing a transformation of the global energy sector from fossil-based to zero-carbon before the second half of this century.”

About Ziyen Energy:

Ziyen Energy is a technology-driven energy company incorporated in the State of Wyoming, U.S.A. in April 2016. Originally formed as a software company providing information on the oil, gas, power and energy sectors, Ziyen specializes on business information, contracts, news and information by developing cutting edge procurement and supply chain software to provide clients with intelligence on industry specific government and private contracts. In addition, Ziyen Energy currently owns interests in oil assets based in Texas and the Illinois Basin, which covers Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky. The equity of Ziyen Energy has been tokenized and issued as ZiyenCoin which is offered for sale as a Security Token pursuant to SEC Rule 506(c) of Regulation D.

