National Floors Direct Wins Bid With HCRE to Supply Flooring for All NYC Buildings

ASTORIA, NY, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- National Floors Direct , one of the Northeast United States’ leading direct-to-consumer carpet and flooring specialty service providers, won a contract with the esteemed New York City developer HCRE to be the exclusive floor-covering provider for all of HCRE’s NYC buildings. This includes prime locations in SoHo, Chinatown, and LES, as well as Flushing, Queens, where HCRE is currently developing a 300,000 square-foot space.HCRE is a real estate developer focused on unique, high-quality opportunities in and around New York City, per the company’s LinkedIn profile.HCRE’s focus on one-of-a-kind properties, quality, and innovation align well with National Floors Direct’s principals and priorities. National Floors Direct is unique in their field as they offer an impressive array of exceptional-quality carpet, hardwood, laminate, and luxury vinyl products from some of the best names in the business at a fraction of the price of boutique retailers, without sacrificing quality, safety, or durability.They service a broad range of clients, from homeowners to hoteliers and businesses. They are particularly proud to contribute to the restoration and rejuvenation of historically and culturally important sites like the Canal Street Market. National Floors Direct has also contributed to the revitalization of structures like the Historic Pier A Harbor House and NYC’s Sohotel.One of the East Coat’s most successful flooring providers, National Floors Direct offers an extensive catalog of reputable brand-name products from the largest suppliers in the world. The company, headquartered in Astoria, NY, also has office locations in Braintree, Massachusetts, Milford, Connecticut, and Rahway, New Jersey. The company’s service region includes Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine, South-eastern Vermont, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, and Eastern Pennsylvania.In order to service its clients better, National Floors Direct recently opened a brand new state-of-the-art 60,0000 square-feet distribution center in Astoria to meet increasing demand.National Floors Direct’s reviews from customers throughout the Eastern seaboard, as well as their reputation in the real estate, flooring, and construction and contracting industries, are a testament to their superb work and product offerings.Sam Rosenberg, CEO of National Floors Direct, said he is honored and excited at the opportunity to work with HCRE. He looks forward to building a more beautiful New York with the HCRE team.Learn more about National Floors Direct here: www.nationalfloorsdirect.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.