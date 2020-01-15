College of DuPage Suburban Law Enforcement Academy Celebrates 25th Anniversary

/EIN News/ -- Glen Ellyn, Ill., Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Approximately 200 police officers, law enforcement officials, alumni and members of the community gathered at the street scene in College of DuPage’s Robert J. Miller Homeland Education Center to celebrate the 25-year anniversary of the Suburban Law Enforcement Academy (SLEA). View more photos.

Representatives from local and regional law enforcement agencies commended the academy for 25 years of a job well done. Speakers included College of DuPage President Dr. Brian Caputo, College of DuPage Dean of Continuing Education Joe Cassidy and Executive Director of the Illinois Law Enforcement Education Training and Standards Board Brent Fisher, who presented the College with a commemorative plaque in recognition for SLEA’s years of service to the law enforcement community. During the celebration, SLEA also presented Program Coordinator Bob Nicholas with a plaque recognizing his 25 years of dedicated service to the program.

Created in 1994, SLEA has since become one of the premier training academies for police officers in Illinois. To date, the academy has graduated more than 4,000 basic academy recruits from police departments and law enforcement agencies throughout the counties of Boone, Champaign, Christian, Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Lake, Logan, McHenry, Ogle, Piatt, Sangamon, Schuyler and Will.

