CIO Leadership: Hunter Muller Predicts That the Cloud Wars Will Continue, with Microsoft Gaining Strength Across Enterprise Markets

/EIN News/ -- WESTPORT, Conn., Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy , the world's largest independent and most trusted provider of executive networking events and thought leadership for technology leaders, predicts in a recent blog post that while Amazon Web Services leads in overall cloud market revenue, Microsoft will continue to gain strength in cloud services.



“A Goldman Sachs survey suggests that ‘Microsoft could continue to gain cloud market share. Microsoft stock has outpaced the major indices as CEO Satya Nadella has focused the company more on cloud services, particularly for business use’," writes Jordan Novet of CNBC . “‘Across cloud infrastructure and platform as a service put together, Microsoft’s lead (which) has been increasing since December 2017, according to the analysts’,” Muller noted in a recent blog post .

“I find this absolutely fascinating,” said Muller. “From my point of view, it’s another clear indicator that we’re in the early innings of a long game. AWS is off to a great start, but it’s far too early to foresee which of the cloud services will dominate the field over the long term. It’s safe to say the cloud providers have a long runway ahead of them.”

For instance, roughly 23% of IT workloads are now on public clouds, according to Novet. Analysts expect this percentage to reach 43% in three years, leaving plenty of room for growth for other contenders such as Google.

Meanwhile, Muller points to how Microsoft’s acquisition of LinkedIn appears to be a smart business move. Citing an eMarketer article , LinkedIn will grow faster than previously expected. eMarketer forecasts that LinkedIn is expected to grow from 62.1 million U.S. adult users this year to 68.8 million users by the end of 2023.

Although LinkedIn isn’t as popular as Facebook and Instagram, notes Muller, it’s the social media platform used regularly by business professionals, which makes it a valuable tool for everyone in the business community.

