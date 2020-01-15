Issued by NCRI

Expulsion of clerical regime’s diplomat-terrorists from Albania

Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran

Other countries should follow Albania’s lead

With the Iranian people calling for the mullahs’ overthrow in the streets, it is important to adopt a decisive policy vis-à-vis the regime’s terrorism and shut down its embassies in other countries”
— Maryam Rajavi

PARIS, FRANCE, January 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), described the Albanian Government’s expulsion of two Iranian regime’s diplomats as a courageous and commendable step in combatting terrorism and ensuring the security of the people of Albania and Iranian refugees. She said other countries should follow Albania’s lead.

Mrs. Rajavi added that the Iranian regime’s representations are epicenters for espionage and terrorism. Most regime diplomats are either Intelligence Ministry agents or IRGC officers, or have received training on terrorism and espionage to serve that purpose. With the Iranian people calling for the mullahs’ overthrow in the streets, it is particularly important to adopt a decisive policy vis-à-vis the regime’s terrorism and shut down its embassies in other countries, she underscored.

Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran
January 15, 2020

About

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) represents an enduring democratic political coalition, founded in Tehran in July 1981, which has steadfastly sought an end to religious dictatorship and promotes a free and democratic Iran based on its platform. The NCRI has adopted numerous plans for future Iran, one of which is the Plan to form a National Solidarity Front to overthrow the religious dictatorship ruling Iran. The plan calls for all forces who reject the ruling theocracy with all its factions, and who endorse the separation of religion and state and believe in a republic to join the front. Mrs. Rajavi, described the Front as "a reflection of the most profound democratic yearnings of all the people of Iran, regardless of ideology, belief, religion and ethnicity that transcends all partisan and political interests." She said the Front "embodies the unshakable resolve of the Iranian people to overthrow the mullahs' inhuman regime."

