Oak Valley Community Bank Announces Promotion and Retirement

/EIN News/ -- OAKDALE, Calif., Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oak Valley Community Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ: OVLY), announced the promotion of Renee Lovitt, VP Investment Representative, CFP®. Lovitt will take over as Team Leader for Oak Valley Investments** in February when Alan Wilbur, who has led the OVI group since 2007, retires.



Lovitt has been with Oak Valley Investments since 2014 and has over 15 years of financial planning and asset management experience. In that time, she earned the distinct Certified Financial Planner (CFP) certification. “Renee has been an integral part of the OVI group, helping many clients manage their investment portfolios. She continues to provide our clients with a multitude of investment options with a high-level of attention to meeting their financial goals within their individual risk profile preferences,” stated Rick McCarty, Senior EVP, Chief Operating Officer.

Wilbur marks the end of a highly-respected, decades-spanning, career in financial planning and wealth management which was capped by managing the bank’s OVI unit for the past 13 years. “We are very happy for Alan in that he can enjoy the benefits of retirement and at the same time thank him for his dedication, integrity, and the client successes he fostered throughout his time at the bank,” concluded Rick McCarty, Senior EVP Chief Operation Officer.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates Oak Valley Community Bank & their Eastern Sierra Community Bank division, through which it offers a variety of loan and deposit products to individuals and small businesses. They currently operate through 17 conveniently located branches: Oakdale, Turlock, Stockton, Patterson, Ripon, Escalon, Manteca, Tracy, Sacramento, two branches in Sonora, three branches in Modesto, and three branches in their Eastern Sierra division, which includes Bridgeport, Mammoth Lakes and Bishop. Oak Valley Bancorp markets non-FDIC insured investment products under the Oak Valley Investments name through Cetera Investment Services LLC.

For more information, call 1-866-844-7500 or visit www.ovcb.com.

**Securities and insurance products are offered through Cetera Investment Services LLC (doing insurance business in CA as CFG STC Insurance Agency LLC), member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services are offered through Cetera Investment Advisers LLC. Neither firm is affiliated with the financial institution where investment services are offered. Investments are: • Not FDIC/NCUSIF insured • May lose value • Not financial institution guaranteed • Not a deposit • Not insured by any federal government agency. 125 North Third Avenue, Oakdale, CA 95361

Contact: Chris Courtney/Rick McCarty

Phone: (209) 848-BANK (2265)

Toll Free (866) 844-7500

www.ovcb.com



