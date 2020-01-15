Private Fund Industry Update Given at Ultimus Influencer Event

Perspectives on the challenges and trends effecting Private Equity, Real Estate, Venture Capital and Hedge Funds

/EIN News/ -- CINCINNATI, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimus Fund Solutions® (Ultimus®) today shares insights from a panel discussion with Private Fund industry experts ( via a video link ) during a recent industry event they hosted in New York City. The panel, entitled “Private Funds Update”, was moderated by Lisa Vioni, CEO of Hedge Connection, and featured speakers David MacPhee, CEO of Ultimus LeverPoint, and Krista McCoy, Chief Business Development Officer for Ultimus LeverPoint.



“Heightened scrutiny into funds has increased the demand for institutional-grade, back-office administration,” said Vioni. Many funds choose to outsource these functions, as it strengthens their reputation to have a best in class resource handling non-alpha generating activities.”

MacPhee commented, “Managers need to partner with a provider that has a recognized name and reputation to help them navigate all the facets of delivering their investing vision. For many, they only have one opportunity to impress investors and create confidence that the foundation of their enterprise is solid.”

During the event, the panel also covered:

How fund administrators can help offer transparency and keep funds aligned with Institutional Limited Partners Association (ILPA) standards

Why third-party valuations are so important

When investors are assessing emerging managers, defining their criteria for evaluation

Best practices for handling due diligence questionnaires

The next-generation of private funds administration based on current market-drivers

McCoy added: “We designed our outsourced private fund administration model so that it encompasses all the elements managers need including robust reporting to respond to new U.S. tax laws, optimal data connectivity for better insights and execution, and access to a team of professionals that can be leveraged as an extension of the manager’s core team. Having streamlined operations results in reducing the workload for managers and provides them the ability to deliver cost savings that impact their fund’s bottom line and flow-through to investors.”

Ultimus LeverPoint will be attending the Private Equity International (PEI) CFOs & COOs Forum at the Grand Hyatt New York next week, where you can learn more about how to outsource your private fund administration from our experienced team including Krista McCoy, Andy Jones , Jessica Robertson , and Ehab Orabi .

