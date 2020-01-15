Orange Jordan Launches “Orange Money” E-Wallet Service

Orange (www.Orange.jo) Jordan officially launched its mobile e-wallet service, Orange Money, during a press conference that was held on Wednesday, Jan 15, 2020.

The event, which was attended by governmental officials alongside the company’s management and strategic partners, celebrated the launch of the financial solution, which recently acquired the epayment license from the Central Bank.

The company said at the event that the service operated by Petra Mobile Payment Services Company has completed all official requirements stipulated in Jordanian legislature.

Thierry Marigny, Orange Jordan’s CEO, said that the company finished registering Orange Money service last year to achieve the goals of Orange Group’s strategy for its subsidiaries in the Middle East and Africa which focus on many disciplines including automating, securing and easy payment services. He also noted that the group’s keenness to develop a mobile e-payment solution has enhanced Orange Jordan’s role as a leading local provider of premium technologies that enhances customers’ lives by saving them time and effort.

The e-wallet service will enable users to conduct financial processes anywhere and in anytime, with ease, Marigny added. He noted that developing this solution will contribute to the development of the digital sector, financial inclusion, all economic sectors and national economy as a whole.

Raslan Deiranieh, Orange Money’s Chairman, said that the company signed an agreement with Gate to Pay Company which has developed the e-wallet’s software and an anti-money laundering system, issuing pre-paid VISA cards. Orange Money also signed an agreement with the Housing Bank for Trade and Finance, by which the bank will settle the Orange Money’s Services and will enable users to withdraw and deposit cash directly from the bank’s ATMs, he added.

Deiranieh stressed that the company seeks to offer a comprehensive set of services not only for Orange Jordan’s customers but also for users of any telecom services inside Jordan via the e-wallet which enables the users to pay bills, transfer money, shop online, and recharge mobile prepaid credit.

Orange Jordan is actively contributing to the economic development in the Kingdom, Orange Money’s Chairman said, adding that developing the e-wallet service contributes to achieving the goals of the Central Bank’s Financial Inclusion strategy which requires collaboration between all concerned parties.

“Orange Money is a modern solution that eases life by providing high quality financial services to meet the different needs of users in the local market” Deiranieh said, noting that Orange Group has succeeded in enhancing financial inclusion in 17 countries by developing financial solutions that serve 45 million customers.

Hiba Al Shareef, Orange Money’s General Manager spoke at the event about Orange Jordan’s efforts to expand to e-payment services and how Jordan has surpassed other countries in the region in developing payment solutions.

Al Shareef noted that the Orange Money’s e-wallets will enable users to fulfill their financial commitments via a wide range of digital solutions easily and securely, impacting all economic sectors and the society as well.

.

Media Contact: Nathalie Chevrier +33 1 44 44 93 93 nathalie.chevrier@orange.com

Khadija Komara + 33 6 76 45 96 18 khadija.komara@orange.com

About Orange Jordan: Orange (www.Orange.jo) Jordan is the leading provider of telecommunications services in Jordan, with an ever-growing customer base of subscribers and a comprehensive portfolio of fixed, mobile and internet services. Additionally, Orange Jordan is Kingdom’s first in providing advanced business solutions such as security services, managed services, cloud computing and Internet of Things.

As part of its corporate strategy, Essentials 2020, launched in 2015, the company remains committed to connecting people to all that is essential to them. In order to fulfill this commitment, the company introduced a new era of connectivity solutions with Next-Generation-Networks (NGNs) in the form of Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH), Fiber-to-the-Business (FTTB), and for the first time in the country in the beginning of 2018, the latest version of the fourth generation network, 4G+ to offer ultra-highspeed internet to connect Jordanians to the future with the fastest internet available through the most advanced infrastructure enforcing its position as the provider of the strongest internet in the Kingdom. Orange Jordan is part of Orange Group, which is one of the world’s main telecommunications operators. The company remains dedicated to supporting local organizations and sponsoring various events. To learn more, visit www.Orange.jo

About Orange: Orange (www.Orange.com) is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with sales of 41 billion euros in 2018 and 148,000 employees worldwide at 30 September 2019, including 88,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 268 million customers worldwide at 30 September 2019, including 209 million mobile customers and 21million fixed broadband customers. The Group is present in 26 countries. Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. In December 2019, the Group presented its new "Engage 2025" strategic plan, which, guided by social and environmental accountability, aims to reinvent its operator model. While accelerating in growth areas and placing data and AI at the heart of its innovation model, the Group will be an attractive and responsible employer, adapted to emerging professions.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN). For more information on the internet and on your mobile: www.Orange.com, www.Orange-business.com or to follow us on Twitter: @orangegrouppr.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.