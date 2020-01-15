Robotically Assisted Surgical Devices Market, Pharma Intelligence

This comprehensive medical market and technology report provides an analysis and sales forecast for the global market for robotically assisted surgical (RAS) systems. This market, as covered by the scope of this report, includes RAS systems, instruments and accessories, and services.

Geographic segments covered include the US, five major EU markets, Japan, and the rest of the world.



This report provides the following useful information:



an overview of robotic surgery systems

procedure volumes for the leading suppliers

leading products by clinical indication

emerging products that will disrupt the market

an in-depth market and competitive analysis.

