Pharma Intelligence

Overview This comprehensive medical market and technology report provides an overview and in-depth market analysis of the transcatheter heart valve products used in the treatment of heart valve stenosis, regurgitation, and other valvular disorders.

These products include transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) systems and transcatheter mitral valve repair (TMVRep) products. In 2018, the global market for transcatheter heart valve management products, including TAVR and TMVRep products, totaled an estimated $4.2bn. During the forecast period covered by this analysis, global transcatheter heart valve management product sales are projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%, increasing to approximately $6.7bn in 2023. Geographic regions covered by this report include the US, five major EU markets (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK), Japan, and the rest of world. Market forecasts are for the 2018-23 time period.



The report provides the following useful information:



an overview of heart valve disorders

an overview of heart valve management strategies

key statistics on heart valve procedures in major regions in the world

heart valve treatment product information

insight into developing and potentially disruptive technologies

in-depth market and competitive analysis.

