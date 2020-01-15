U.S. Enterprises Look to Improve Customer Journey

ISG Provider Lens™ report finds U.S. consumers demanding sophisticated experiences from the companies they support

/EIN News/ -- STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. enterprises are looking for service providers to help them enhance and improve the customer journey in a market filled with increasingly sophisticated buyers, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2019-2020 ISG Provider Lens™ Digital Business Solutions and Service Partners Report for the U.S. says creating a world-class customer journey requires superior expertise, technology and execution, especially in the U.S., the world’s largest consumer market. U.S. consumers expect nothing less than an optimum customer experience.

In response, IT service providers have acquired digital agencies with studios and experience labs in the U.S., to enhance their ability to serve the most relevant brands in the market.

“Customer experience is a prominent point of discussion for every U.S. business in all vertical markets,” said Jan Erik Aase, director and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “Enterprises seek the ability to leverage technology to drive customer decisions toward the desired action.”

By understanding customer behaviors, leading companies can design an interaction path that influences the customer decision to buy or commit to a brand, the report says. Customer journey service providers can help U.S. enterprises increase sales and reduce churn.

The report evaluates providers of digital product lifecycle services, including ideation, creation and continuous delivery of updates to improve functionality and performance. Providers are offering more robust DevOps-based automation to enable continuous delivery and assure the quality of product updates, the report says. Providers are also focused on API-based services that allowing the creation, testing and maintenance of digital products outside of legacy applications.

The report also notes an increase in the number of service providers offering blockchain-related products. The blockchain market generates only small revenues at this point, with relatively high monthly costs possibly hindering adoption among mid-sized enterprises. Many providers are replacing blockchain projects with more generic distributed ledger technologies, which can be easier to implement than blockchain.

The 2020 ISG Provider Lens™ Digital Business Solutions and Service Partners Report for the U.S. evaluates the capabilities of 39 providers across seven quadrants: Customer Journey Services, Digital Product Lifecyle Services – Midmarket, Digital Product Lifecycle Services – Large Accounts, Digital Backbone Managed Services – Midmarket, Digital Backbone Managed Services – Large Accounts, Blockchain Services – Emergent Providers, and Blockchain Services – Established Providers.

The report names Accenture, Cognizant and IBM as leaders in four quadrants, and HCL, Hexaware, Infosys, LTI, Mindtree, Mphasis and Tech Mahindra as leaders in two. ConsenSys, EY, GlobalLogic, Intellectsoft, Publicis Sapient, TCS and Wipro are named leaders in one quadrant.

Customized versions of the report are available from eInfochips, Mindtree and Zensar.

The 2019-2020 ISG Provider Lens™ Digital Business Solutions and Service Partners Report for the U.S. is available to ISG Insights™ subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

