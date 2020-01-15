X-Mode Acquires Location Data Assets from UK-Based Location Sciences

Strategic Acquisition Positions X-Mode as Leading Provider of Quality Location Data in the UK -- Location Sciences and X-Mode Establish Exclusive EU and APAC Sales Agreement

/EIN News/ -- RESTON, Va., Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- X-Mode, a leading global provider of location data, today announced it has acquired the location data assets of UK-based Location Sciences. As a result of the acquisition, X-Mode is now the largest provider of GDPR compliant location in the UK and a Top provider in the European Union (EU).



As a result of the deal, X-Mode will offer the UK and EU with data that is compliant with GDPR regulations including proper consent from individuals. X-Mode’s data is derived from SDK driven, opt-in sources that are void of the low-quality bidsteam data that had been pervasive in the market.

“This is a very strategic and timely deal for X-Mode today and in the future,” said Josh Anton, CEO of X-Mode. “As a result of recent regulation in the US and the UK, the volume of quality location data is shrinking due to the inability to get consent at scale from traditional location data sources, such as bidstream data and ad-based SDK data. We are very eager to serve the UK and the greater European Union as the leader in the space with the highest quality data available.”

The X-Mode and Location Services agreement will also enable each company to broaden its reach into new territories including the Asia Pacific region. Collectively they will continue pushing the industry towards providing markets with high-quality location data and best-in-class data science and analytics.

“We are delighted to enter into this global data partnership with the preeminent location data provider - X-Mode. The combination of their unrivaled quality location data and our powerful data science team and products will serve as a great marriage between us,” said David Rae, Commercial Director and Chief Financial Officer of Location Sciences. “This is the start of a new journey for both of us as we leverage the strengths and leadership of both companies, we will be able to expand our customer base in the UK and globally.”

About X-Mode:

X-Mode is creating the new standard for accuracy and transparency in location data, bridging gaps in the industry by building the world's largest, most accurate, first-party privacy-conscious location data panel at scale. Powered by the XDK -- X-Mode’s industry-leading location data SDK -- this new standard will improve the entire location data ecosystem, and allow companies to develop disruptive tools built on a foundation of quality data. Whether it is through their suite of popular safety apps, the solutions they offer to data sellers and licensors, or their newly-launched social impact initiative Picket, the company is dedicated to creating a more efficient, just, and sustainable world, and constantly aims to power innovation with quality location.

