Zhittya Genesis Medicine Releases White Paper Detailing a Potential Breakthrough Treatment for Parkinson’s Disease

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhittya Genesis Medicine, Inc. (a private company) (“Zhittya” or the “Company”), announced that its White Paper, which details results on its breakthrough medical therapy to potentially treat and reverse Parkinson’s disease, is now available to the public, free of charge. The White Paper is entitled: “Parkinson’s Disease: Therapeutic Angiogenesis as a Disease Modifying, Breakthrough Therapy?” Zhittya believes its new therapy could be considered a “disease modifying agent” with the potential to reduce and possibly even reverse the inexorable decline seen in patients who suffer from this devastating disease.



Over the last five years, a hypothesis, first proposed by medical researchers at the University of Southern California, has continued to gain more widespread acceptance, positing that Parkinson’s disease may be caused by vascular disruption in the areas of the brain which house “dopamine-producing neurons,” which are the target of patients suffering from Parkinson’s disease. The hypothesis holds that an impaired micro-vascularization process in the brain restricts the flow of blood needed for these neurons to remain healthy, resulting in the classical symptoms of Parkinson’s disease, including tremor and gait disturbances.

Similarly, in the human heart, blockage of coronary arteries can lead to angina and heart attacks, adding support for the argument that the very same process is thought to underlie the development of Parkinson’s disease. As detailed in Zhittya’s latest White Paper, the brain’s micro-vascularization consists of billions of capillaries that are individually only five microns wide. With red blood cells that are approximately seven microns wide, the cells will need to twist and squeeze through those tiny and fragile vessels to deliver oxygen and remove cellular waste products from the neurons. Even the slightest interference in those small capillaries can materially reduce the amount of blood getting through to the neurons.

A new medical imaging technology known as “functional MRI” is being used to measure regional blood flow in the brain. Diagnostic imaging data can show whether there is diminished blood flow in the area of the brain where the dopamine-producing neurons reside – the substantia nigra region. In these tests Parkinson’s disease patients show roughly 50% of the blood flow compared to a healthy person.

Zhittya’s management has been developing a biological drug, which, in authorized United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) clinical trials, has demonstrated triggering of “Therapeutic Angiogenesis” or the growth of new blood vessels in ischemic tissues. In preclinical animal studies, monkeys that were given experimental Parkinson’s disease and then subsequently treated with Zhittya’s biological drug experienced a halt in motor skill decline and after six months of treatment improved almost completely back to normal.

To further prove this hypothesis, Zhittya has filed an Investigational New Drug (IND) application with the US FDA to advance its drug into a Phase I clinical trial in patients with Parkinson’s disease. Zhittya has also filed applications in parallel to obtain approvals to start Phase I clinical trials for its Parkinson’s disease treatment in Mexico and Estonia.

“Our dedicated team has made considerable progress in working to solve the cure for Parkinson’s disease, and we believe we are at the tipping point for a major breakthrough,” said Zhittya CEO Daniel C. Montano. “Over the last three years, we have continually uncovered data which strengthens our theory that Therapeutic Angiogenesis might be a viable breakthrough treatment for Parkinson’s disease. If, as we believe, Parkinson’s disease is caused by micro-vascular disruption in the brain, we are hopeful that our molecule can do in the brain, what it has already demonstrated it can do in prior US FDA clinical trials in heart disease patients, namely, grow new blood vessels.”

Zhittya President Dr. Jack Jacobs added, “According to the World Health Organization, more than ten million people around the world are suffering from Parkinson’s disease. We believe we may have a breakthrough therapy for this disease, which is why we are continuing to contribute millions of dollars and other resources toward this vital R&D work. In previous studies conducted with monkeys, our drug demonstrated a genuine disease modifying effect as it successfully regenerated new dopamine neurons in the brain, which, we believe, led to the restoration of the animal’s motor skills. We are looking forward to applying this same treatment in human clinical trials. While the outcome remains uncertain at this time, we owe our best efforts to the millions of sufferers of this horrific disease.”

Zhittya’s White Paper “Parkinson’s Disease: Therapeutic Angiogenesis as a Disease Modifying, Breakthrough Therapy?” is available to the public free of charge. To obtain a copy, please email dan@zhittyamedicine.com.

About Zhittya Genesis Medicine

Zhittya Genesis Medicine, Inc. is advancing a group of drugs which trigger the human body’s natural regeneration process. The medicine initiates a biological response in the human body referred to as “therapeutic angiogenesis,” which will only occur in diseased tissues that become ischemic due to a lack of blood flow. In those areas with insufficient blood flow, the drug stimulates growth of new blood vessels, providing nourishment and removing metabolic waste products, thereby re-establishing normal cellular functions. Heart disease, stroke, peripheral artery disease (PAD) and diabetic foot ulcers are just some of the disorders the drugs can treat. According to the Angiogenesis Foundation, currently over 75 human diseases, including neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s disease, are thought to be caused by lack of blood flow to a tissue or organ. The Company’s management has been working to advance its proprietary medicines for over 21 years and has expended in excess of $140 million USD to date in support of these efforts. To learn more, please visit zhittyaregenerativemedicine.com.

