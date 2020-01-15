Filipe Nyusi sworn in for second term

Maputo, ANGOLA, January 15 - The President of Mozambique, Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, took office on Wednesday in Maputo for a new five-year mandate, in a ceremony attended by the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço. ,

The inaugural act of Filipe Nyusi, reelected on 15 October, with 73 percent of the vote, took place in Independence Square, attended by about 10,000 people, including 10 African heads of state.

The President of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, also attended the ceremony, as well as representatives of governments, members of the diplomatic corps accredited to Mozambique, entities linked to political parties and other national and foreign guests.

The ceremony was marked by the delivery of the symbols of the Republic, the hammer and the country's constitution, in an inauguration conducted by the President of the Constitutional Council, Lúcia da Luz Ribeiro.

The Mozambican Head of State said that the success of the new cycle of governance rests on establishing effective and lasting peace, underlining that peace will be an absolute priority.

He promised that the government will continue to stimulate frank and open dialogue as a privileged mechanism for preventing, resolving conflicts and promoting national cohesion.

Regarding the fight against corruption, Filipe Nyusi said that this fight will continue in all aspects, emphasizing that in this "battle" the government will demand integrity, ethics and professional deontology from state officials.

Foreign policy

In this regard, the Mozambican leader is committed to promoting bilateral cooperation, seeking new partners while at the same time “turning a hand” to multilateralism and economic diplomacy.

In this regard, according to the statesman, regional integration within the framework of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) will be at the top of its governance agenda, favoring dialogue and deepening mutually advantageous cooperation.

Also at the multilateral level, particular emphasis is given to cooperation within the framework of the Community of Portuguese-Speaking Countries (CPLP), the Organization of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (ACP), the Organization of the Islamic Conference, the International Organization of Francophone Countries and the of the Indian Ocean Edge for Regional Cooperation and South-South Cooperation.

At the end of the act, Filipe Nyusi came down from the grandstand and saluted the military of the three branches of the Armed Forces of the country (Army, Air Force and Navy), in a parade.

The Mozambican President is also the Commander-in-Chief of the Defense Forces.

