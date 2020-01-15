Asure Reveals New Brand Identity with Refreshed Logo and Website

New Asure look, feel and voice reflects the company's recent announcement on becoming a pure-play SaaS Human Capital Management (HCM) company for small and midsize businesses

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asure (NASDAQ:ASUR), a leading provider of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions, today reveals the launch of its new corporate brand identity. These changes are intended to more clearly reflect the company’s recent announcement to become a pure-play SaaS Human Capital Management (HCM) company focused on helping small and midsize businesses develop their Human Capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate time, money and technology toward growth.



“Last month, Asure successfully completed the sale of our Workspace Management business to FM:Systems to focus on delivering our fully-integrated HCM platform. This has allowed us to focus on more than 60,000 small and midsize businesses,” said Pat Goepel, CEO. “With our products, we can help our customers get to the next level and continue to grow. Our new logo, website and messaging better represents who we are as a company and the HCM software and services we build and offer to our clients.”

The redesigned website highlights the complete Asure HCM platform, including Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance; as well as Asure HRServices for businesses to enjoy fully-outsourced, comprehensive, and cost-effective HR support that allows them to leverage industry experts with a broad range of knowledge and experience at a fraction of the cost of an internal HR team.

The new logo conveys a feeling of motivation, pride, and energy, with its diagonally, upward-pointing line signifying growth, drive, and results. The line break is offset slightly above the center of the “a” to represent how Asure helps businesses break through the same complexities as large enterprises, like payroll, taxes, state and federal regulations, as well as overcome intense challenges, like limited resources, increased competition, and shifts in the labor market, and get to the next level by unlocking the full potential of their human capital.

To learn more about the brand change visit www.asuresoftware.com .

About Asure Software

Asure (NASDAQ: ASUR) sees Human Capital Management (HCM) through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. We help more than 60,000 small and mid-sized businesses develop their “Human Capital” to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Asure HCM solution includes Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance. Our Asure HRServices offering ranges from online compliance tools to a fully outsourced HR department. Visit us at asuresoftware.com.

Contacts

Stacy Zellner

Director of Marketing

Asure Software

szellner@asuresoftware.com

888-323-8835 x 3111



Andrea Oliveira

Oliveira House PR (OHPR)

andrea@oliveirahousepr.com

458-206-6478



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.