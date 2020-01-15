Global Conversational Systems Market: About this market This conversational systems market analysis considers sales from both text and voice types. Our study also finds the sales of conversational systems in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America.

In 2018, the text segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the growing popularity of social media and messaging apps will play a significant role in the text segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global conversational systems market report looks at factors such as growing advances in NLP, ML, and AI technologies, increasing need for customer engagement, and growing availability and complexity of data. However, lack of awareness about emerging technologies, data privacy concerns, and resistance to using chatbots may hamper the growth of the conversational systems industry over the forecast period.



Global Conversational Systems Market: Overview

Growing advances in NLP, ML, and AI technologies

Organizations are increasingly adopting advanced technologies such as ML and AI to improve operational efficiencies and gain a competitive advantage in the market. This has increased the use of chatbots and business-to-business applications that provide machine intelligence using a natural human language interface. These technologies are getting smarter with time and easier to integrate with the business. These factors are increasing the demand for conversational systems as they have their roots in NLP. This growing advances in NLP, ML, and AI technologies will lead to the expansion of the global conversational systems market at a CAGR of over 29% during the forecast period.

Growing demand for vernacular chatbots

Vernacular chatbots are highly convenient in linguistically diverse countries such as India if companies are looking to expand. After the advent of the digital revolution which resulted in significant increase of internet users in the country, vernacular chatbots have become more necessary. Companies are hence encouraged to multiply their investments in this area. As focus on the adoption of region-specific strategies grows, the demand for vernacular chatbots can be expected to increase significantly during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global conversational systems market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading conversational systems manufacturers, that include Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Baidu Inc., Conversica Inc., Haptik Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Nuance Communications Inc., Oracle Corp., and SAP SE.

Also, the conversational systems market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

