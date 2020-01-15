VelocityEHS Announces its Humantech Ergonomics Seminar Series

Interactive workshops aimed at helping companies implement & sustain a world-class industrial ergonomics program

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VelocityEHS , the global leader in cloud-based environment, health, safety (EHS) and sustainability solutions, will host a series of in-person seminars focused on helping attendees recognize, plan, and integrate both strategic and tactical elements of ergonomics into their current business process. The two-day, blended-learning Humantech Ergonomics workshops combine e-learning, live instruction, and hands-on practice to offer smarter ways to assess jobs for MSD risk. Attendees are able to select from two different experience tracks that meets their business needs for an enhanced learning experience.



Registration is now open online for the following dates:

Tuesday, February 25, 2020 – Wednesday, February 26, 2020

Tuesday, April 28, 2020 – Wednesday, April 29, 2020

Tuesday, June 9, 2020 – Wednesday, June 10, 2020

Tuesday, October 27, 2020 – Wednesday, October 28, 2020

To prepare for the seminar, attendees are asked to complete a series of eLearning modules prior to arrival. The first day begins with a foundation skills workshop, where attendees learn the fundamentals of ergonomics and are given assessment tools to help them better perform risk assessments in their workplaces. On day two, attendees can choose between two tracks – an off-site skill builder or an ergonomics process owner workshop. Both offer the opportunity to apply the skills learned during the first day to real-world applications by identifying high-risk jobs and determining appropriate changes to reduce them.

“Our training approach skips the conceptual and dives right into the practical to provide attendees with hands-on experience that helps them drive their ergonomics process and improve the design of their workplace,” said James Mallon, president of VelocityEHS’ Humantech. “Seminar participants not only benefit from personal interactions with our board-certified professional ergonomists who provide key principles to help achieve long-term success, but are able to learn directly from their peers with empowered conversation and group interaction. They will walk away with a renewed understanding of how to implement an ergonomics improvement process in their own workplace.”

VelocityEHS’ Humantech Ergonomics solutions help companies reduce musculoskeletal disorder (MSD) risk with a multipronged approach that combines its comprehensive online training and management system with expert-led site improvement events and cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) motion-capture technology. Through this risk assessment technology, users can gather more comprehensive data that leads to reduced musculoskeletal risk and that makes it easier for them to implement effective, sustainable improvements. As a result, VelocityEHS’ approach has changed how organizations use the science of ergonomics to improve workplace performance.

Registration for VelocityEHS’ Humantech Ergonomics Seminar is now open. visit www.humantech.com/ergonomics-seminars for more details.

For more information about VelocityEHS and its award-winning EHS solutions, visit www.EHS.com .

About VelocityEHS | Humantech

For 40 years, global companies have relied on VelocityEHS’ Humantech software and services for workplace ergonomics improvements. By combining experienced, board-certified ergonomists with our proprietary assessment tools and comprehensive software, we deliver uniquely integrated solutions that impact safety, quality, and productivity. To learn more about how VelocityEHS’ Humantech solutions can help you “do ergonomics right,” visit www.humantech.com .

About VelocityEHS

Trusted by more than 18,000 customers worldwide, VelocityEHS helps you reach your EHS goals faster with quick implementations, affordable solutions and unparalleled customer support. We deliver a comprehensive cloud-based environment, health and safety (EHS) software platform. Our easy-to-use software applications are designed based on industry best-practice principles to help you solve complex business challenges in simple ways. Recognized by the EHS industry’s top independent analysts, including leading scores in the Verdantix 2019 Green Quadrant Analysis, VelocityEHS is the global leader in cloud EHS software solutions.

VelocityEHS is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with locations in Ann Arbor, Michigan; Tampa, Florida; Oakville, Ontario; London, England; and Perth, Western Australia. For more information, visit www.EHS.com .

