Site To Do Business Partners With Property Intelligence Platform Reonomy

Reonomy is now the first official preferred vendor for CCIM Tech’s Site To Do Business.

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CCIM Technologies, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of CCIM Institute, the premier provider of commercial real estate education with CCIM designees in more than 30 global markets, announced its partnership with Reonomy, a leading source of property intelligence. Reonomy is the first preferred vendor for CCIM Tech’s Site To Do Business, an integrated suite of online tools for site and market analysis, and demographic information.

“Reonomy and Site To Do Business together are a powerful one-two punch for commercial real estate analysis and valuations,” says Gregory Fine, CEO of CCIM Institute and CCIM Tech. “Reonomy’s data and technology solutions work in tandem with Site To Do Business’s CRE toolkit, empowering industry professionals to better identify and analyze new business opportunities.”

Site To Do Business provides commercial real estate professionals with access to essential data and resources needed for comprehensive financial, market, spatial, and competitive analysis. Including Reonomy as a preferred vendor will provide all Site To Do Business users with easier access to vital property intelligence. In addition, all CCIMs (Certified Commercial Investment Members) are afforded an exclusive discount for Reonomy application usage.

Currently, Reonomy maintains the commercial real estate industry’s largest property intelligence platform—which connects disparate property information nationwide. Applications are built from the platform to help businesses make better property-centric decisions. Backed by $128 million in venture capital, Reonomy continues to expand its partner network and product offerings to assure its position as the industry’s primary source of property intelligence.

“To be the best in the industry, you have to work with the best,” said Rich Sarkis, CEO and co-founder of Reonomy. “Given how prestigious the CCIM designation is, this was a no-brainer for us. Gaining the ability to grow our usership within such a sophisticated audience is invaluable. CCIM Institute empowers the who’s who of CRE professionals, and they’re giving us the opportunity to play a big part in doing so.”

CCIM Institute confers the Certified Commercial Investment Member designation, commercial real estate's global standard for professional achievement. Learn more about CCIM Institute’s education and designation program at www.ccim.com.

###

About CCIM Technologies, Inc.

CCIM Technologies, Inc., is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CCIM Institute. The real estate application- focused company focuses on existing and emerging geographic information systems (GIS) technologies for the commercial real estate industry. CCIM Technologies, Inc., currently operates CCIM Institute’s Site To Do Business, an integrated online site analysis, market analysis, and demographics resource. These technology assets are provided for the members of CCIM Institute and are available to the commercial real estate industry at large through individual and corporate subscriptions.

About Reonomy

Reonomy leverages big data, partnerships, and machine learning to connect the fragmented, disparate world of commercial real estate. By providing unparalleled access to property intelligence, Reonomy products empower individuals, teams, and companies to unlock insights and discover new opportunities. Founded in 2013, Reonomy is headquartered in New York. For more information, visit www.reonomy.com or follow us @Reonomy on Twitter.

About CCIM Institute

CCIM Institute created the language of global real estate investment. Our courses and worldwide community deploy commercial real estate investment methodologies and tools that speed the pathway between opportunity, a go/no-go decision, and success for an asset, taught by instructors who are themselves industry leaders. Today, the organization, through its 50-plus chapters, continues to innovate best practices and elevate the commercial real estate professional through its core designation program to earn the CCIM pin — real estate’s most coveted credential — and its topical education courses offered through the Ward Center for Real Estate Studies. In addition, membership in CCIM includes the industry’s best technology and operational platform, allowing entrepreneurial and mid-sized businesses to compete with the largest multinational providers. Today, almost 70 percent of designees hold the title of owner, partner, principal, or president, representing an exclusive worldwide referral network of 13,000 members in 30 countries. Ultimately, CCIM represents a larger vision of the commercial real estate provider, leveraging investment analysis, opinions of value, and underwriting to become a leader in sourcing capital, building a cash-flow vehicle, and ultimately creating value. Information at www.ccim.com.

Larry Guthrie CCIM Institute 3123214535 lguthrie@ccim.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.