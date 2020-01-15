Webinar Series Kicks Off New Sales Prospecting Success! Training Course Launch

/EIN News/ -- Youngstown, OH, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prospecting for leads is most likely the least favorite thing on a business owner or sales person’s to-do list. However, it is necessary to keep a steady flow of new business. PeopleKeys, leading international publisher of DISC and other behavioral solutions, has released its new Prospecting Success! sales prospecting training course. This insightful new course identifies three main elements to prospecting, and the steps sales people should take to understand exactly what they need to do and how they need to do it to develop the most effective prospecting plan for their business.

To kick of the new year and launch of the Prospecting Success! course, PeopleKeys will be offering a series of free lunch-and-learn webinars on sales prospecting starting on January 16, 2020 at 1:00 pm EST.

Sign up today for one of the free webinar dates:

This course is a game-changer for seasoned and new sales people alike. A deeper delve into our personal behaviors, how to overcome our own limitations to become better at prospecting, as well as learning and applying specific prospecting techniques to meet the demand of the behavioral styles of others sets this course apart from other sales training.

Learn more about the PeopleKeys Prospecting Success! course. Download the one-sheet here.

About PeopleKeys

PeopleKeys, is recognized as an international behavioral analysis expert and leader for over 35 years. PeopleKeys has been providing DISC-based solutions to thousands of companies and millions of individuals worldwide. Their goal is to help people use people analytics to understand how behavioral analysis can enhance relationships, improve productivity, minimize conflict, and unlock the potential in today’s workforces. PeopleKeys’ behavioral courses, assessments, customizations, integrations, as well as training and consulting solutions, have been translated into over 33 languages.

