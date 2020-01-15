Global Quantum Computing Market by Technology, Infrastructure, Services and Industry Verticals (2020-2025)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Quantum Computing Market by Technology, Infrastructure, Services, and Industry Verticals 2020 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report assesses the technology, companies/organizations, R&D efforts, and potential solutions facilitated by quantum computing. The report provides global and regional forecasts as well as the outlook for quantum computing impact on infrastructure including hardware, software, applications, and services from 2020 to 2025. This includes the quantum computing market across major industry verticals.

Select Report Findings

The market for QC hardware will reach $6.2 billion by 2025

Leading QC application areas are simulation, optimization, and sampling

QC professional services will reach $512 million by 2025 growing at 73.5% CAGR

Leading QC professional services will be deployment, maintenance, and consulting

The fastest growing market industry verticals for QC will be government, energy, and transportation

Report Benefits

Detailed market forecasts globally, regionally, and opportunity areas for 2020-2025

Understand how quantum computing will accelerate growth of artificial intelligence

Identify opportunities to leverage quantum computing in different industry verticals

Understand challenges and limitations to deploying and operating quantum computing

Identify contribution of leading vendors, universities, and government agencies in R&D

Market Summary, Insights & Forecasts



While classical (non-quantum) computers make the modern digital world possible, there are many tasks that cannot be solved using conventional computational methods. This is because of limitations in processing power. For example, fourth-generation computers cannot perform multiple computations at one time with one processor. Physical phenomena at the nanoscale indicate that a quantum computer is capable of computational feats that are orders of magnitude greater than conventional methods.



This is due to the use of something referred to as a quantum bit (qubit), which may exist as a zero or one (as in classical computing) or may exist in two-states simultaneously (0 and 1 at the same time) due to the superposition principle of quantum physics. This enables greater processing power than the normal binary (zero only or one only) representation of data.



Whereas parallel computing is achieved in classical computers via linking processors together, quantum computers may conduct multiple computations with a single processor. This is referred to as quantum parallelism and is a major difference between hyper-fast quantum computers and speed-limited classical computers.



Quantum computing is anticipated to support many new and enhanced capabilities including:

Ultra-secure Data and Communications: Data is encrypted and also follow multiple paths through a phenomenon known as quantum teleportation

Data is encrypted and also follow multiple paths through a phenomenon known as quantum teleportation Super-dense Data and Communications: Significantly denser encoding will allow substantially more information to be sent from point A to point B

While there is great promise for quantum computing, it remains in the research and development (R&D) stage as companies, universities, and research organizations see to solve some of the practical problems for commercialization such as how to keep a qubit stable.



The stability problem is due to molecules always being in motion, even if that motion is merely a small vibration. When qubits are disturbed, a conditioned referred to as decoherence occurs, rendering computing results unpredictable or even useless.



One of the potential solutions is to use super-cooling methods such as cryogenics. Some say there is a need to reach absolute zero (the temperature at which all molecular motion ceases), but that is a theoretical temperature that is practically impossible to reach and even more difficult to maintain. If possible, it would require enormous amounts of energy.



There are some room-temperature quantum computers in R&D using photonic qubits, but nothing is yet scalable. Some experts say that if the qubit energy level is high enough, cryogenic type cooling is not a requirement. Alternatives include ion trap quantum computing and other methods to achieve very cold super-cooled small scale demonstrate level computing platforms.



Additional issues arise with quantum computing due to quantum effects at the atomic level, such as interference between electrons. The implications are that Moore's law breaks down, which means one can not simply assume computational innovation will grow at the same pace with quantum computers.



The implications for data processing, communications, digital commerce and security, and the Internet as a whole cannot be overstated as quantum computing is poised to radically transform the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector.



In addition to many anticipated impacts within the ICT vertical, it is anticipated that quantum computing will disrupt entire industries ranging from government and defense to logistics and manufacturing. No industry vertical will be immune to the potential impact of quantum computing, and therefore, every industry must pay great attention to technology developments, implementation, integration, and market impacts.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Understanding Quantum Computing

2.2 Quantum Computer Types

2.2.1 Quantum Annealer

2.2.2 Analog Quantum

2.2.3 Universal Quantum

2.3 Quantum Computing vs. Classical Computing

2.3.1 Will Quantum replace Classical Computing?

2.3.2 Physical Qubits vs. Logical Qubits

2.4 Quantum Computing Development Timeline

2.5 Quantum Computing Market Factors

2.6 Quantum Computing Development Progress

2.6.1 Increasing the Number of Qubits

2.6.2 Developing New Types of Qubits

2.7 Quantum Computing Patent Analysis

2.8 Quantum Computing Regulatory Analysis

2.9 Quantum Computing Disruption and Company Readiness Guideline



3. Technology and Market Analysis

3.1 Quantum Computing Technology Stack

3.2 Quantum Computing and Artificial Intelligence

3.3 Quantum Neurons

3.4 Quantum Computing and Big Data

3.5 Linear Optical Quantum Computing

3.6 Quantum Computing Business Model

3.7 Quantum Software Platform

3.8 Application Areas and Use Cases

3.9 Emerging Revenue Sectors

3.10 Quantum Computing Investment Analysis

3.11 Quantum Computing Initiatives by Country

3.11.1 USA

3.11.2 Canada

3.11.3 Mexico

3.11.4 Brazil

3.11.5 UK

3.11.6 France

3.11.7 Russia

3.11.8 Germany

3.11.9 Netherlands

3.11.10 Denmark

3.11.11 Sweden

3.11.12 Saudi Arabia

3.11.13 UAE

3.11.14 Qatar

3.11.15 Kuwait

3.11.16 Israel

3.11.17 Australia

3.11.18 China

3.11.19 Japan

3.11.20 India

3.11.21 Singapore



4. Quantum Computing Value Chain Analysis

4.1 Quantum Computing Value Chain Structure

4.2 Quantum Computing Competitive Analysis

4.2.1 Leading Vendor Efforts

4.2.2 Start-up Companies

4.2.3 Government Initiatives

4.2.4 University Initiatives

4.2.5 Venture Capital Investments

4.3 Large Scale Computing Systems



5. Company Analysis

5.1 D-Wave Systems Inc.

5.2 Google Inc.

5.3 Microsoft Corporation

5.4 IBM Corporation

5.5 Intel Corporation

5.6 Nokia Corporation

5.7 Toshiba Corporation

5.8 Raytheon Company

5.9 Other Companies

5.9.1 1QB Information Technologies Inc. (IQbit)

5.9.2 Cambridge Quantum Computing Ltd. (CQC)

5.9.3 QC Ware Corp.

5.9.4 MagiQ Technologies Inc.

5.9.5 QxBranch LLC

5.9.6 Rigetti Computing

5.9.7 Anyon Systems Inc.

5.9.8 Quantum Circuits Inc.

5.9.9 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

5.9.10 Fujitsu Ltd.

5.9.11 NEC Corporation

5.9.12 SK Telecom

5.9.13 Lockheed Martin Corporation

5.9.14 NTT Docomo Inc.

5.9.15 Alibaba Group Holding Limited

5.9.16 Booz Allen Hamilton Inc.

5.9.17 Airbus Group

5.9.18 Amgen Inc.

5.9.19 Biogen Inc.

5.9.20 BT Group

5.9.21 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

5.9.22 Volkswagen AG

5.9.23 KPN

5.10 Ecosystem Contributors

5.10.1 Agilent Technologies

5.10.2 Artiste-qb.net

5.10.3 Avago Technologies

5.10.4 Ciena Corporation

5.10.5 CyOptics Inc.

5.10.6 Eagle Power Technologies Inc

5.10.7 Emcore Corporation

5.10.8 Enablence Technologies

5.10.9 Entanglement Partners

5.10.10 Fathom Computing

5.10.11 Alpine Quantum Technologies GmbH

5.10.12 Atom Computing

5.10.13 Black Brane Systems

5.10.14 Delft Circuits

5.10.15 EeroQ

5.10.16 Everettian Technologies

5.10.17 EvolutionQ

5.10.18 H-Bar Consultants

5.10.19 Horizon Quantum Computing

5.10.20 ID Quantique (IDQ)

5.10.21 InfiniQuant

5.10.22 IonQ

5.10.23 ISARA

5.10.24 KETS Quantum Security

5.10.25 Magiq

5.10.26 MDR Corporation

5.10.27 Nordic Quantum Computing Group (NQCG)

5.10.28 Oxford Quantum Circuits

5.10.29 Post-Quantum (PQ Solutions)

5.10.30 ProteinQure

5.10.31 PsiQuantum

5.10.32 Q&I

5.10.33 Qasky

5.10.34 QbitLogic

5.10.35 Q-Ctrl

5.10.36 Qilimanjaro Quantum Hub

5.10.37 Qindom

5.10.38 Qnami

5.10.39 QSpice Labs

5.10.40 Qu & Co

5.10.41 Quandela

5.10.42 Quantika

5.10.43 Quantum Benchmark Inc.

5.10.44 Quantum Circuits Inc. (QCI)

5.10.45 Quantum Factory GmbH

5.10.46 QuantumCTek

5.10.47 Quantum Motion Technologies

5.10.48 QuantumX

5.10.49 Qubitekk

5.10.50 Qubitera LLC

5.10.51 Quintessence Labs

5.10.52 Qulab

5.10.53 Qunnect

5.10.54 QuNu Labs

5.10.55 River Lane Research (RLR)

5.10.56 SeeQC

5.10.57 Silicon Quantum Computing

5.10.58 Sparrow Quantum

5.10.59 Strangeworks

5.10.60 Tokyo Quantum Computing (TQC)

5.10.61 TundraSystems Global Ltd.

5.10.62 Turing

5.10.63 Xanadu

5.10.64 Zapata Computing

5.10.65 Accenture

5.10.66 Atos Quantum

5.10.67 Baidu

5.10.68 Northrup Grumman

5.10.69 Quantum Computing Inc.

5.10.70 Keysight Technologies

5.10.71 Nano-Meta Technologies

5.10.72 Optalysys Ltd.



6. Quantum Computing Market Analysis and Forecasts 2020-2025

6.1.1 Quantum Computing Market by Infrastructure

6.1.1.1 Quantum Computing Market by Hardware Type

6.1.1.2 Quantum Computing Market by Application Software Type

6.1.1.3 Quantum Computing Market by Service Type

6.1.1.3.1 Quantum Computing Market by Professional Service Type

6.1.2 Quantum Computing Market by Technology Segment

6.1.3 Quantum Computing Market by Industry Vertical



7. Conclusions and Recommendations

7.1 Advertisers and Media Companies

7.2 Artificial Intelligence Providers

7.3 Automotive Companies

7.4 Broadband Infrastructure Providers

7.5 Communication Service Providers

7.6 Quantum Computing Companies

7.7 Data Analytics Providers

7.8 Immersive Technology (AR, VR, and MR) Providers

7.9 Networking Equipment Providers

7.10 Networking Security Providers

7.11 Semiconductor Companies

7.12 IoT Suppliers and Service Providers

7.13 Software Providers

7.14 Smart City System Integrators

7.15 Automation System Providers

7.16 Social Media Companies

7.17 Workplace Solution Providers

7.18 Enterprise and Government



