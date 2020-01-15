WALTER P MOORE ANNOUNCES AUSTIN LEADERSHIP TRANSITION

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, TX, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International engineering firm Walter P Moore announces that Brian Caudle, P.E., Managing Director of the firm’s Austin office, stepped down on December 31, 2019. Adam Johnson, P.E., S.E., LEED AP has assumed the managing directorship and office leadership with Brian’s ongoing support.



Brian Caudle, P.E., Principal, a 30-year veteran of Walter P Moore who has led the Austin office since shortly after its inception in 2001, is stepping down to focus more on managing projects and mentoring staff. Through steady leadership and with a positive and energetic spirit, Brian has led the office and built it into an outstanding success.



After 18 years of leadership, recognizing the strong pipeline of talent in the office, Brian expressed a desire to give to someone else the opportunity to lead, allowing him to focus on his areas of highest passion — project management and mentoring others. Over the last few years, he has worked hard to position the Austin office and its upcoming leadership to take the reins and continue with the same success.



Said Dilip Choudhuri, Walter P Moore President and CEO, “Brian has anchored the leadership of the Austin office since its beginning in 2001 and grown our presence in Austin over the years. We thank him for his years of leadership as Managing Director and wish him the very best for his future role within our firm.”



Adam Johnson, P.E., S.E., LEED AP, Principal, a structural engineer at Walter P Moore since 2004, has been promoted to Managing Director of the Structures Group in the firm’s Austin office. A graduate of the University of Texas at Austin, Adam has been a very successful project manager and is a well-respected and trusted professional by Austin clients and staff.



Adam will be taking over leadership of the Austin Office while working closely with Brian and Austin’s Operations Manager Brent W. Wenger, P.E. Additionally, Adam will have the support of Structures Group Design Director Viral Patel, P.E., S.E., who is located in Austin, and Dennis M. Wittry, P.E., S.E., Regional Director for Central Texas.



Adam has led Walter P Moore’s efforts on a variety of important projects in Austin such as The Oracle Waterfront Campus, Austin Planning and Development Center, Employee Retirement System of Texas Office Building, and Arena Tower. Outside of Austin, Adam led the firm’s efforts on the United Airlines Consolidated Flight Training Center Renovation in Denver, Colorado, the United Airlines Data Center, Fountain Place Parking Garage and Lobby Renovation in Dallas, Texas, The Quarry Run Regional Operations Center in San Antonio, TX, and several towers in Panama City, Panama.

“Adam’s collaborative leadership style will continue the success that we have had in Austin into the foreseeable future. He is well-liked and trusted by our most important clients and we wish him a lot of success as the new Managing Director of the Structures Group, Austin,” remarked Choudhuri.





About Walter P Moore / www.walterpmoore.com

Walter P Moore is an international company of engineers, innovators, and creative people who solve some of the world’s most complex structural and infrastructure challenges. Providing structural, diagnostics, civil, traffic, parking, transportation, enclosure, technology consulting, and construction engineering services, they design solutions that are cost- and resource-efficient, forward-thinking, and help support and shape communities worldwide. Founded in 1931 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Walter P Moore‘s 700+ professionals work across 20 U.S. offices and five international locations.

Editor’s Note: There is no period after the ‘P’ in Walter P Moore.

# # #

Attachments

Kirsten Cornell Walter P Moore 713-394-5776 kcornell@walterpmoore.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.