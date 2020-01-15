Christopher E. Donald, Appointed Interim Executive Director at DCHFA

/EIN News/ -- Washington, D.C., Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of the District of Columbia Housing Finance Agency (DCHFA) has appointed Christopher E. Donald to the position of Interim Executive Director following the untimely death of DCHFA Executive Director and CEO Todd A. Lee on January 1. “Having Christopher Donald, a current DCHFA executive with extensive experience in multifamily finance in the District helm DCHFA during this unexpected transition will allow the Agency to continue its mission based work to provide capital to finance rental housing and to create homeownership opportunities,” stated Buwa Binitie, Chairman of the Board of Directors, DCHFA.

“I am humbled that the Board has asked me to lead the Agency at this most difficult time for my colleagues and me. Todd was an amazing leader that transformed the agency and raised our profile nationally. We look forward to continuing his legacy in service of the residents of the District,” said Christopher E. Donald. For the last four years Donald has led the Agency’s Multifamily Lending and Neighborhood Investments division, first as its Director and currently as the Senior Vice President. Donald possesses nearly 20 years of experience in real estate finance, community building, project development, land entitlement and construction. He has entitled over 1MM square feet of mixed income, transit oriented and amenity rich housing. Donald is also skilled in structuring low-income housing, historic and new market tax credits. He has completed over $1billion in real estate financing during the course of his career and renovated over 1,000 multifamily units.

Prior to his tenure at DCHFA, Donald served as the Principal and Co-Founder of The Leidesdorff Group. The Leidesdorff Group (TLG) is a diversified real estate advisory firm focused on the regeneration of urban communities within the Mid-Atlantic region. As a principal of TLG, Donald focused on distressed and disinvested urban communities. Throughout his career, Donald has served in leadership roles in for-profit, mission based and public agencies to advance the cause of affordable housing. Donald is a member of the Urban Land Institute and serves on the Board of Directors of the African American Real Estate Professionals of DC (AAREP-DC) and the Housing Association of Nonprofit Developers (HAND). He is a graduate of Stanford University, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science.

The District of Columbia Housing Finance Agency is an S&P A + rated issuer in its 40th year of serving Washington, D.C.’s residents. The Agency’s mission is to advance the District of Columbia’s housing priorities; the Agency invests in affordable housing and neighborhood development, which provides pathways for D.C. residents to transform their lives. We accomplish our mission by delivering the most efficient and effective sources of capital available in the market to finance rental housing and to create homeownership opportunities.

