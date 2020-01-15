MamaMancini’s to Host Virtual Roadshow Webinar on January 27th at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time

/EIN News/ -- EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: MMMB), a marketer of specialty pre-prepared, frozen and refrigerated all-natural food products, will host a virtual roadshow webinar on January 27th, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern time.



Carl Wolf, Chief Executive Officer of MamaMancini’s, will be presenting an overview of the business model and growth initiatives. The webinar will be accompanied by a presentation and followed by a question and answer session, which can be accessed via the webcast link or dial-in numbers below.

To access the webinar, please use the following information:

Date: Monday, January 27, 2020

Time: 8:30 a.m. Pacific time (11:30 am Eastern time)

Dial-in: 1-866-548-4713

International Dial-in: 1-323-794-2093

Conference Code: 1877797

Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=137442

A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call and will run through February 27, 2020 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 from the U.S., or 1-412-317-6671 from international locations, and entering replay pin number: 1877797. The replay can also be viewed through the webinar webcast link above.

About MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: MMMB) is a marketer and distributor of specialty prepared, refrigerated and frozen all-natural Italian foods. MamaMancini’s product portfolio consists of over 20 products including meatballs, meat loaf, chicken parmesan, sausages and dinner kits, with beef, turkey, chicken and pork varieties. The Company’s products are sold in over 45,000 locations nationwide, including at well-known retailers such as Walmart, Kroger, Publix, Costco and Albertsons, as well as through national distributors such as Sysco and United Natural Foods. The Company has a major presence on QVC, the largest direct to consumer marketer in the world. For more information, please visit www.mamamancinis.com .

Investor Relations:

Greg Falesnik

Managing Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

(949) 385-6449

MMMB@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.