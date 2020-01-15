ENGIE / NAREVA consortium will build a 120 MWp solar power plant in Gafsa, Tunisia

The consortium led by ENGIE (https://www.ENGIE.com/) and NAREVA has been declared preferred bidder for the construction of the Gafsa photovoltaic power plant, which was launched as an international tender by the Tunisian Ministry of Mines and Energy and STEG (Société Tunisienne de l’Electricité et du Gaz”).

The consortium will be responsible for developing, designing, financing, building, operating and maintaining the 120 MWp Gafsa photovoltaic power plant over a period of 20 years from commissioning.

This major project is one of the first solar IPP “Independent Power Producer” projects in Tunisia and is partof the renewable energy sector's development programme which is aiming to achieve 30% of the country’s renewable energy production by 2030.

The Gafsa plant is expected to supply more than 100,000 Tunisian homes per year and helps avoiding 150,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions per year.

This project is the first collaboration between ENGIE and NAREVA in Tunisia, after a joint experience in Morocco with the construction of the 300 MW Tarfaya wind farm, one of the largest wind parks in Africa.

Yoven Moorooven, CEO of ENGIE Africa, said: " The successful outcome of this bid further cements our strategic long-term partnership with NAREVA. Tunisia has engaged in an ambitious plan to build new renewable power generation capacity with an objective to install 3800 MW by 2030. The current program has shown very competitive results for the country and we are proud to be part of it."

Saïd Elhadi, Chairman & CEO of NAREVA said: "We are delighted to develop this solar project that we have won with our partner ENGIE in Tunisia. NAREVA is honored to contribute to the deployment of the Tunisian Solar Plan which is a cornerstone of the country’s energy transition policy".

Media Contact: ENGIE Africa Tel. : +32 2 510 70 69 E-mail : africa.comms@engie.com

NAREVA headquarters Tel : +212 (0)5 29 00 46 23 Email: communication@nareva.ma

www.ENGIE-Africa.com

Linkedin: https://bit.ly/2QVIkr2

About ENGIE: ENGIE (https://www.ENGIE.com/) is the largest independent electricity producer in the world, and one of the major players in natural gas and energy services. The Group has more than 50 years of experience on the African continent and has the unique ability to implement integrated solutions all along the energy value chain, from centralized electricity production to off-grid solutions (Solar Home Systems, mini-grids) and energy services. ENGIE Africa counts around 4,000 employees, has 3.15 GW of power generation capacity - in operation or construction, and is a leader in the decentralized energy market providing clean energy to more than 4 million people through domestic solar installations and local microgrids.

About NAREVA: NAREVA is a Moroccan private player specialized in the energy and water cycle sectors. As an independent electricity producer, NAREVA has a portfolio of assets with a total capacity of 3.5 GW, including more than 2 GW in renewable energy. NAREVA now operates five wind farms in Morocco and builds five more as part of the 850 MW Integrated Wind Project. The company is also engaging on the development of several photovoltaic projects including decentralized installations.

NAREVA is also co-developer of the Safi thermal power plant, which has been operational since 2018 with a capacity of 1386 MW.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.